ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. Inflation Rises at Fastest Annual Pace Since 1981

Elko Daily Free Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. consumer price index increased 8.5% from a...

elkodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Brazil inflation tops forecasts, sharpest March rise in 28 years

BRASILIA, April 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's March inflation was the highest in 28 years for that month, official data showed on Friday, exceeding expectations and fueling interest rate bets as the war in Ukraine drove fuel and food prices sharply higher. The IPCA consumer price index (BRCPI=ECI) rose 1.62% from...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Inflation accelerated to 8.5% in March, highest since 1981

Inflation hit a fresh 40-year record in March as U.S. consumer prices rose 8.5% from a year ago, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. The Consumer Price Index, which tracks a basket of goods and services, jumped 1.2% in March after increasing 0.8% in February, showing that inflation gained speed last month. Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, rose 6.5% from a year ago.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Labor Department#Bloomberg
Reuters

Brazil's inflation rises to highest level in 7 years for mid-March

BRASILIA, March 25 (Reuters) - Inflation in Brazil grew more than expected in the month to mid-March, the biggest jump for that period in seven years, data showed on Friday, underscoring across-the-board price pressures despite aggressive monetary tightening led by the central bank. Brazil's official IPCA-15 consumer price index rose...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
Money

The 10 U.S. Cities Where Rent Prices Are Rising Fastest

Renters sitting out the most expensive homebuying market in decades are facing steep rising costs of their own. According to a new report from listing platform Realtor.com, the median rent in the 50 largest metro areas in the United States reached an all-time high of $1,792 in February, with overall rent prices climbing 17% over the past year.
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Axios

Get ready for a nasty inflation report

A new inflation reading is due out Tuesday morning, and it looks to be a doozy. The Consumer Price Index for March will reflect the surge in energy prices tied to the war in Ukraine, which is likely to push the headline number to yet another multi-decade high. Why it...
BUSINESS
The Atlantic

Inflation Is Bad and About to Get Worse

For four decades, the cost of consumer goods was a rare bright spot in the American economy. The stuff we fill our homes and lives with—phones, clothes, makeup, cars, snacks, and toys—got better and cheaper. But no more. Prices were up 6.8 percent year-over-year in February and are near-certain to spike even higher in the coming months. A new Great Inflation is squeezing family budgets, erasing wage gains, and raising the prospect of a period of economic stagnation or even a recession. Given the strong forces driving prices up, costs are likely to get higher before they moderate.
BUSINESS
KRLD News Radio

Is inflation nearing a peak?

The Consumer Price Index, a key measure of U.S. inflation, rose at a rate of 8.5% in the past year, including an increase of 1.2% in just the last month. The latest CPI number is the highest since December 1981.
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Money

Gas Prices Just Rose at the Fastest Pace Ever Recorded

It’s not your imagination: The huge spike in gas prices over the last few weeks has been historic. The average price of regular gas around the country climbed from $3.53 per gallon on February 21 to $4.32 on March 14. That's a 22% jump, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), representing the fastest rate for rising gas prices over a three-week span since the agency began tracking this data in 1990.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy