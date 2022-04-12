U.S. Inflation Rises at Fastest Annual Pace Since 1981

For four decades, the cost of consumer goods was a rare bright spot in the American economy. The stuff we fill our homes and lives with—phones, clothes, makeup, cars, snacks, and toys—got better and cheaper. But no more. Prices were up 6.8 percent year-over-year in February and are near-certain to spike even higher in the coming months. A new Great Inflation is squeezing family budgets, erasing wage gains, and raising the prospect of a period of economic stagnation or even a recession. Given the strong forces driving prices up, costs are likely to get higher before they moderate.

BUSINESS ・ 26 DAYS AGO