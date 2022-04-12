ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

More than half of all children in Ukraine have been displaced by war, UNICEF says

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gy9iJ_0f6lLSu700

April 12 (UPI) -- Since the fighting in Ukraine began almost two months ago, more than half of the country's child population has been displaced, according to the United Nations children's fund.

The fund, or UNICEF, said that the mass exodus of civilians from Ukraine since Feb. 24 includes hundreds of thousands of children. The United Nations has said that more than 4 million Ukrainians have fled their homeland over the past seven weeks to escape the fighting.

Manuel Fontaine, UNICEF's emergency program director, said on Monday that he saw severe displacement when he visited several Ukraine cities recently.

"Over the course of 10 days, I visited Lviv in the west, as well as Vinnystria in central Ukraine, and Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia in the southeast -- all to gauge the evolving humanitarian conditions on the ground so that we can adapt UNICEF's response to meet the growing needs of children and their families," Fontaine said in a statement.

"Nearly three million children in Ukraine need humanitarian assistance. More than 4.5 million people, over 90% of whom are women and children, have crossed into neighboring countries as refugees."

Fontaine added that it's estimated that more than 7 million people are now displaced, but still in Ukraine -- and more than half of all displaced Ukrainian households involve children.

According to U.N. figures so far, almost 150 children have been killed by the fighting and more than 200 have been injured.

"The true figures are most certainly much higher given the scale of attacks," Fontaine added. "And they have been hurt in the very places where they should be safest -- their homes, emergency shelters, even hospitals."

"Attacks using explosive weapons continue in populated urban areas. Homes, schools, hospitals, water systems, power plants and places where civilians seek shelter continue to come under attack," he said. "According to the [World Health Organization], there have been more than 100 attacks impacting healthcare facilities."

Fontaine said fighting has been so intense in some areas -- particularly in the east region controlled by pro-Russia separatists -- that families are constantly risking their lives to get their children out of harm's way.

He pointed to the missile strike last week on a crowded train station in Kramatorsk that killed dozens of civilians. There, hundreds of families were waiting for trains out of the area. Russian forces have also targeted civilian populations in other parts of the country -- including a children's hospital in Mariupol a month ago.

"They should not have to do this," Fontaine noted. "As we all saw, [the] Kramatorsk train station in Donetsk Oblast was attacked on April 8, killing dozens of civilians, including children, many of whom were seeking to evacuate to relatively safer areas."

Scenes from the rubble: Russian forces attack Ukraine capital, Kyiv

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russia's feared Wagner mercenaries are spotted in Ukraine for the first time after British officials warned more than a thousand had been deployed

The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicef#Central Ukraine#Refugees#War#The United Nations#Ukrainians#U N
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly

China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
WORLD
AOL Corp

Leaders of 3 EU countries take train to Kyiv in show of support for Ukraine

The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia traveled by train to Kyiv on Tuesday to show support for Ukraine as Russian attacks on the capital city intensified. Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki, Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic and Janez Jansa of Slovenia are the first foreign leaders to...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war updates LIVE – Putin’s 3 major errors ‘doomed’ invasion as blasts rock Kyiv & warships batter Odessa

VLADIMIR Putin's three big errors have doomed the Russia-Ukraine invasion to disaster, according to an expert. Taras Kuzio, a Research Fellow at the Henry Jackson Society and the author of 'Russian Nationalism and the Russian-Ukrainian War' claims that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has failed to achieve what it had planned to set out to do.
POLITICS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
331K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy