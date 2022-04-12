Rising: April 12, 2022

BREAKING: Multiple people shot in Brooklyn subway, possible undetonated devices

Briahna Joy Gray, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave detail breaking news out of New York where 13 people were reportedly taken to the hospital following a shooting in a Brooklyn subway.

Putin’s price hike new rallying cry for Dems as inflation SOARS, atrocities in Bucha shock the globe

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave debate whether voters are sold on “Putin’s price hike.’

Pelosi, corporate Dems will NEVER stop blaming the left for their OWN FAILURES: Briahna Joy Gray

Briahna Joy Gray calls out Democrats’ finger-pointing when it comes to the Biden administration’s poor performance.

DC elites party maskless, get sick, punish YOU: Robby Soave

Robby Soave criticizes the return of mask mandates in multiple localities across the country.

Kim Iversen: Chinese drone barks ‘control your desire for freedom,’ pets exterminated to stop spread

Kim Iversen describes Shanghai’s draconian lockdown and city-wide food shortage.

According to the CDC, the risk of animals spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to people is low. The virus can spread from people to animals during close contact. More studies are needed to understand if and how different animals could be affected by COVID-19.

Report: BLM lobbied Big Tech to CENSOR stories about group’s shady finances

John Iadarola and Rachel Bovard discuss the Black Lives Matter Global Network Fund’s potential misappropriation of funds, and how the scandal may hurt the overall movement in the future.

Crypto CRAZE? Miami event turns chaotic after bomb squad called, doesn’t stop Bitcoin BOOM

CEO of Wachsman, David Wachsman, reacts to reporting that Bitcoin could soon reach one million dollars per coin.

Joe Rogan BLASTS Nancy Pelosi for Tesla stock purchase, ‘how is that NOT insider trading?

Briahna Joy Gray, Kim Iversen, and Robby Soave weigh in on Joe Rogan blasting House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, and members of Congress for profiting from equities from a position of regulatory power.

