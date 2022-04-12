Good Hope’s City Council names new street, approves back-to-school sales tax holiday

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – Good Hope’s City Council held its first official meeting of April at Good Hope City Hall Monday night and it passed both a new Resolution and an Ordinance before adjourning for the night. First was Resolution No: 009-2022 to name a new street that has been built between Good Hope Pharmacy and Good Hope Medical. The Council agreed to name the new street Medical Lane.

“Whereas, May 10, 2021 the Alabama Department of Economics and Community Affairs awarded a CDBG Economic Development Grant in the amount of $300,000.00 for road improvements and a turn lane; and Whereas, the Cullman County E 911 Board will not issue an address for said property with the street having no name; and Whereas, the City of Good Hope is concerned about the safety of its citizens and agree that the turn lane will be beneficial for traffic safety. Now therefore, be it resolved by the Council of the City of Good Hope, Alabama as follows: The City Council for the City of Good Hope, Alabama recognizes the name of the road as Medical Lane.”

The Council also approved Ordinance No: 010-2022 to approve an upcoming back-to-school sales tax holiday.

“Be it ordained by the City Council of the City of Good Hope, Alabama, as follows: In conformity with the provisions of 40-23-210 through 40-23-213, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended, and Act 2017-120, providing for a State Sales Tax Holiday, the City of Good Hope, Alabama exempts “covered items, from municipal sales and use tax during the same period, beginning at 12:01 a.m. on the Third Friday of July and ending at 12:00 Midnight the following Sunday. The time period for this Ordinance is set to expire October 2025.”

Before adjourning, the Council approved a motion to grant an alcohol license to Singh C Store and Singh Spirits.

Good Hope will hold its next regularly scheduled meeting Monday, April 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Good Hope City Hall.

Nick Griffin

nick@cullmantribune.com