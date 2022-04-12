Sportsman Lake Park hosts 9th Annual Rock and Glow 5K

Cullman, Ala. – Sportsman Lake Park saw a huge crowd gathered Friday night for the Sportsman Lake Park 9 th Annual Rock and Glow 5K at 7:00 p.m. Participants of all ages were on hand to join the race. Cole Green finished first in the male division and Ross Nelson came in second. Lauren Estes came in first in the female division and Britney Fields finished in second place.

Sara Morgan, the event coordinator, looked to bring something more to Cullman and she’s pleased with the amount of people that’s attending an event that’s in its ninth year now.

“I wanted to bring something more to Cullman County Parks, and I thought it would be a great idea to do a glow run, something fun, for families of all ages to do.” Morgan said. “Our first race, we brought out over 350 people and we just decided it was so much fun that we keep doing it every year. This is our ninth year to do it. We’re excited about our 10th year in 2023. We’re going to have bigger and better things. We always have 100 to 200 people attend this event every year.”

Though this event has raised enough money for a new playground, Sara said that they are still looking to raise enough money for something else.

“Typically, every year, we’ve been raising money for a new playground.” Morgan said. “We’ve finally got that; we are just waiting to get that installed. Now we are raising money to get a shade structure. It will be located on the playground in the splash-by area.”

Sara lets people know how they can sign up for the event next year.

“You can just go to our website, http://cullmancountyparks.com/ , and on the bottom, we’ve got our little icon for Rock and Glow 5K. You just click on that, and it’ll send you to our events page to sign up.” Morgan said.

