TRAFFIC ALERT – Kent County – Emergency Road Closure of Tub Mill Pond Road between Cicada Lane and Bowman Road / 9:00 am on Tuesday, April 12th until 3:00pm on Tuesday, April 19th

Milford — Emergency Road Closure of Tub Mill Pond Road between Cicada Lane and Bowman Road

The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the emergency road closure of Tub Mill Pond Road between Cicada Lane and Bowman Road at the request of the Department of Agriculture.

Detour and portable message signs will be in place to support the roadway closure and detour.

Times and Dates: 9:00 am on Tuesday, April 12th until 3:00pm on Tuesday, April 19th

Detour Routes: Traffic heading south on Tub Mill Pond Road will continue onto Bowman Road, turn right to stay on Bowman Road; then left onto Church Hill Road back to Tub Mill Road.