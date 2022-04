The NFL confirmed that it expanded its own ongoing investigation of the Washington Commanders to include financial misconduct by the organization. On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform officially reached out to the Federal Trade Commission regarding evidence of “financial improprieties” by the team in recent years. The evidence was discovered in emails, documents and during interviews from the congressional committee’s examination of sexual misconduct allegations throughout the organization over the last decade.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO