USMNT center backs Zimmerman, Robinson, Long prove themselves in MLS as countrymen bolt for Europe

By Austin Lindberg
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its past three World Cup appearances, the United States men's national team had an average of 4.3 players per squad with Champions League experience. Making up the numbers in those teams were Jonathan Spector and Julian Green, who had combined for a total of 23 minutes in the competition at...

ESPN

Liga MX president: Barras have no place after Queretaro-Atlas fan brawl

Liga MX president Mikel Arriola said supporters' groups known as barras no longer have a place at games following the violent fan brawls that marred a Queretaro-Atlas match and left dozens injured earlier this month. Speaking on ESPN's Futbol Americas, Arriola said the league will begin to identify and register...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Watch: Soccer Coach Fired After Headbutting Female Referee

A contentious soccer match in Brazil yesterday took a wild and violent turn when a manager headbutted a female referee. The manager has since been fired. At halftime of yesterday’s game between Desportiva Ferroviaria and Nova Venecia, Desportiva manager Rafael Soriano stormed onto the field to protest referee Arthur Gomes Rabelo blowing the whistle too early for his liking. Assistant referee Marcielly Netto – a head shorter than Soriano – attempted to separate him from Rabelo.
FIFA
BBC

Transfer news: United reach 'verbal agreement' with Ten Hag

Manchester United have reached a "verbal agreement in principle" with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to become their next manager. The Dutchman is expected to join on a four-year deal, but an announcement will not be made before Ajax face PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Cup final on Sunday. (Athletic - subscription required), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
ESPN

Lionesses World Cup qualification on hold despite 5-0 win

England's Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway netted twice each, and there was a goal for Ella Toone, as the visitors thumped Northern Ireland 5-0 to move closer to automatic qualification for the World Cup. They have a full haul of 24 points from eight games and will win Group D...
SOCCER
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Digital Trends

FIFA+ arrives just in time for the World Cup

The world governing body for the biggest sport in the world now has its own free streaming service. Fifa+ will stream “live domestic league games from around the globe,” as well as match stats, a huge archive of international football, new original content, and more. The announcement comes...
FIFA
ESPN

Villarreal stun Bayern Munich to book Champions League semifinal spot

Underdogs Villarreal scored an 88th minute equaliser through substitute Samuel Chukwueze to snatch a stunning 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich and advance to the Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 aggregate win on Tuesday. Six-time European champions Bayern, who had won 12 of their previous 13 home games in the...
MLS
Person
Michael Parkhurst
Person
Walker Zimmerman
ESPN

10 years of Crying Jordan

On April 23, 2012, at a new site called Memecrunch, an image appeared that would, one day, become a certifiable link in the evolution of human communication. Posted anonymously, it was originally titled "Sad Michael Jordan." It was simple and straightforward, but universal, somehow: a picture of the bewildered, overwhelmed, tear-soaked face of basketball icon Michael Jordan, framed with letters in white block Impact font: "WHY ... DID I BUY THE BOBCATS?" Sad Michael Jordan sat unused and unshared for years. But when it caught on as Crying Jordan, in 2015, it grew into a global sensation, albeit an occasionally tedious one. It has now been replicated across the planet to communicate nearly every aspect of the human condition. It has been shot through a hoop, kicked through a field goal, pounded on a drum, turned into a cartoon, a court drawing, an album cover, a Mets statue, and superimposed onto a nun, a pope, a saint, one NBA player's beard and another's bald spot. It has been mentioned on "Jeopardy!" and at Kobe Bryant's memorial and inside the White House. And now, a decade after its first known appearance, it's official: Crying Jordan is the greatest sports meme of all time.
NBA
The Spun

Former 5-Star QB JT Daniels Announces Transfer Destination

Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels has decided where he’ll resume his college football career. On Wednesday, he revealed that he’s heading to West Virginia. Daniels called West Virginia head coach Neal Brown to inform him of his decision. West Virginia was always considered one of the top suitors...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Liverpool draw with Benfica on Firmino brace to advance to Champions League semis

Roberto Firmino scored twice as Liverpool drew 3-3 with a gutsy Benfica on Wednesday to advance to the Champions League semifinals 6-4 on aggregate. The Lisbon side exited the competition with the applause of their own fans -- and Liverpool's -- ringing in their ears after delivering a performance full of belief and commitment until the end.
MLS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

BOK Center signs 5 year agreement with PBR to keep ‘Unleash the Beast’ competition in Tulsa

STORY, Tulsa — The professional bull riders, PBR, and the BOK Center today announced a five year renewal of the elite ‘Unleash the Beast’ competition in Tulsa. This the 14th year the bull riding competition will be taking place at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa. But for its oldest competitor, it will be the very first time he’ll be performing before a home town crowd.
TULSA, OK
ESPN

Pumas reach first Champions League final after draw vs. Cruz Azul

Pumas UNAM played to a scoreless draw against Cruz Azul on Tuesday night to advance 2-1 on aggregate to the CONCACAF Champions League final. Pumas will face the winner of the other two-legged semifinal on Wednesday night between the Seattle Sounders and NYCFC. The Sounders won the opener at home, 3-1.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: Man City, Liverpool hold on to reach semis

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set after Premier League title combatants Manchester City and Liverpool each finished off their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. It’ll be an all-English-versus-Spanish final four, with Man City set to face 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, and Liverpool to take on Villarreal, the unexpected, long-shot semifinalists of 2021-22.
UEFA
ESPN

NHL insiders debate the week: Big matchups for the Stars, playoff races, players to watch

With less than three weeks left in the regular season, teams are jockeying for playoff spots, players are chasing milestones and the pressure is ratcheted up. We've gathered our panel of experts to break down all the big topics ahead of the upcoming week, including their take on the Dallas Stars, who are in a tight race for a playoff spot and have key matchups with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Minnesota Wild.
DALLAS, TX

