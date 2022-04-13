ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC subway shooting: Person of interest named

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B29aM_0f6lIb4p00

The New York City Police Department has announced a person of interest in connection with Tuesday morning's subway shooting in Brooklyn.

Investigators said they are looking for Frank James and released a photo of the person, asking the public to call NYPD Crime Stoppers with any information on his current whereabouts.

A gunman donned a gas mask, detonated a smoke canister and opened fire on a New York City subway train Tuesday morning, shooting 10 people and sparking panic during the rush-hour commute. The suspect fired 33 times, according to police.

Twenty-nine victims went to Brooklyn hospitals with various injuries. Five people were critically injured and have since stabilized, according to a fire department official.

Police described the gunman, who is still on the run, as an "active shooter." The bloodshed comes amid a surge in crime on New York City's transit system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QuApm_0f6lIb4p00
Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters - PHOTO: Police officers work at the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 12, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdmxl_0f6lIb4p00
Will B. Wylde via AP - PHOTO: In this photo from social media video, passengers run from a subway car in a station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 12, 2022.

The shooting, reported just before 8:30 a.m. local time, erupted on a Manhattan-bound N subway car as it approached the 36th Street subway station in Sunset Park in Brooklyn, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference.

According to a police official, the suspect was seen mumbling before he put on the gas mask, released a smoke canister commonly bought online and opened fire with a .380 caliber handgun.

The gun jammed during the incident, according to a police official.

Investigators recovered the gun, three extended magazines, a hatchet, gasoline, four smoke grenades and a bag of consumer-grade fireworks, according to police. The gun was not stolen, police said.

A credit card was also recovered from the scene and investigators said the card was used to rent a U-Haul, according to a police source. Keys to the vehicle were also found in the shooter's possession, according to police.

Investigators located the vehicle in Gravesend, Brooklyn, on Tuesday afternoon, roughly five miles southeast of the subway station and were investigating to determine if it has any connection to the suspect, according to the police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xNXMG_0f6lIb4p00
John Minchillo/AP - PHOTO: Emergency personnel form a perimeter around a U-Haul van during an ongoing investigation in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 12, 2022.

Police later said James rented the van in Philadelphia. There is a $50,000 reward for information that leads to his wherabouts.

The NYPD said it is still piecing together clues about the suspected shooter.

“At this time, we still do not know the suspect’s motivation. Clearly this individual boarded the train and was intent on violence,” police commissioner Keechant Sewell said at an evening press conference.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told New York station WABC that police are working on getting as much evidence and clues from the vehicle as they can.

"We want to make sure that all of the evidence that is gathered is going to assist us in apprehending this person. We must make sure that we have it protected correctly so that we can convict this person for," he said.

There were no working cameras in the 36th Street station, according to a police official. The cameras, which are aimed at the turnstiles, didn't transmit in real-time due to a glitch computer malfunction, a source said. The same glitch impacted cameras at the stops before and after 36th Street.

Investigators are looking into how this malfunction happened.

But police were able to get an image of the suspect from a bystander’s cellphone video, a law enforcement official told ABC News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KBazb_0f6lIb4p00
Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters - PHOTO: Police officers walk near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 12, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oAdRe_0f6lIb4p00
Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters - PHOTO: Emergency personnel work near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 12, 2022.

Yav Montano, 24, was on the train when he said the whole car filled with smoke.

"It was hard to breathe, it was hard to see. It was hard to hear or pay attention to what was going on with the chaos that was happening," he said.

"I didn't see anything because the smoke in the train was so thick. I couldn't even see halfway down the length of the train car," he added.

MORE: Biden commits support to New York City subway shootings investigation: White House

"After the smoke went on, there was a bunch of popping, which I thought at first was firecrackers," he went on. "I ducked behind a chair to protect myself."

From a crouching position on the floor, Montano said, "I saw a lot of blood on the floor. Too much blood."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h7lBs_0f6lIb4p00
Justin Lane/EPA via Shutterstock - PHOTO: New York City Police and Fire Department officials on the scene of a shooting at a New York City Subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 12, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n2cGJ_0f6lIb4p00
Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters - PHOTO: Law enforcement officers work near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 12, 2022.

Montano said the doors opened at 36th Street about three to four minutes later. "As soon as the doors opened, everyone started to pour out and run," he recalled.

Multiple smoke devices and a bag of commercial-grade fireworks have been recovered, according to a law enforcement official.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLDtP_0f6lIb4p00
Obtained from law enforcement sources - PHOTO: In this image obtained from law enforcement sources, a bag was recovered from the 36th Street subway stop that contained commercial grade fireworks and smoke canisters, in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 12, 2022.

Sewell said there are no known explosives on subways and a motive is still unknown.

After initially saying the shooting was not being investigated as an act of terrorism, Sewell later said police are "not ruling anything out."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZYEG_0f6lIb4p00
ABC News, Google Earth - PHOTO: Brooklyn Subway Shooting Map

Sewell described the suspect as a man wearing a green construction-type vest and a gray-hooded sweatshirt. The suspect has a "heavy build" and is believed to be about 5 feet 5 inches tall, Sewell said.

A man who works in a bodega outside the subway told ABC New York station WABC about 10 to 15 people ran to his store for safety.

"It was horrifying," he said.

"I saw three or four people with gunshot wounds to their legs. They just fell to floor before the cops came...They just stayed here for a couple of minutes before the coast was clear," he said. "Everyone was terrified, I was terrified."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v3d7D_0f6lIb4p00
John Minchillo/AP - PHOTO: Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 12, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12s5uh_0f6lIb4p00
Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters - PHOTO: Police officers walk near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 12, 2022.

A senior federal law enforcement source told ABC News authorities are concerned this shooting showed a level of planning and commitment to kill scores of commuters during rush hour. The source said it is too early to know if the suspect acted alone.

President Joe Biden , Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have been briefed on the situation, the White House said.

MORE: Biden announces rule on 'ghost guns, new ATF nominee

President Joe Biden said Tuesday afternoon that he's "praying for those that are injured and all those touched by that trauma."

"And we're grateful for all the first responders … including civilians, who didn't hesitate to help their fellow passengers," Biden said.

Freelance photographer Derek French, who was on the platform when the incident took place, told ABC News how he and two other good Samaritans created makeshift tourniquets out of a jacket and applied them to the wounded.

"When I saw the pool of blood from one of the victims I essentially just snapped into first-aid mode," French said, noting he'd previously trained with the Red Cross.

"It wasn't a second thought, it was that I needed to do that," he said.

The FBI is assisting and officials from the ATF are at the scene.

Later in the evening, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visited victims who were recuperating at Maimondes Hospital

One of the victims was an 18-year-old student on the way to school, she said. The student was awaiting surgery, according to the governor.

“He seems to be doing well, and is in very good spirits, as well as his mother and grandmother who are there,” Hochul said.

The governor also said she spoke to the mother of a 16-year-old victim who had just undergone surgery.

“All she has is her son," she added. "So I had a long, long hug with her and let her know that we send the love of all New Yorkers."

Anyone with information, video or photos related to the shooting is urged to call 800-577-TIPS.

ABC News' Pierre Thomas, Mark Crudele, Miles Cohen and Luke Barr contributed to this report.

Comments / 198

PA Dude
2d ago

Investigators are looking for Frank James, a black male* there, I fixed it. If you're gonna mention race, do it in every article, every time, or none of the...not just when the shooter is white.

Reply(6)
25
Donna Lindsay
3d ago

it should not be about your skin color, it should be about human or inhumane, we all are just different shades of human, or some are just inhumane monsters! Just my opinion .... just be kind

Reply(17)
34
Robert Thomas
3d ago

Does anybody remember the movie DEATH WISH?NEW YORKERS, YOU GOTTA FEND FOR YOURSELF. AS. LONG AS THERE IS A DEMOCRAT MAYOR & GOVERNOR THINGS WILL NOT CHANGE.

Reply(7)
29
Related
NBC New York

‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Merrick Garland
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Shooting#New York City Subway#Nypd#Nypdtips#Nypd News#Nypdnews#Ap
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman slashed in face aboard moving train in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman slashed another on both sides of the face with a knife on a moving subway train in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Around 11:30 p.m. on Mar. 16, the suspect approached a 33-year-old woman and slashed her on both sides of the face aboard a moving southbound D train, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

What We Know About Brooklyn Subway Shooting So Far (VIDEO)

Thirteen people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station during rush hour Tuesday, April 12, officials said. Police were searching for a man wearing a gas mask and orange construction vest as of 10:45 a.m., the New York Times reports. He aparently opened fire as the doors of the R train closed at the 25th street station, ABC7 reports.
BROOKLYN, NY
The US Sun

Subway videos show moment bangs heard & riders flee after gunman in gas mask opens fire – as cops say it’s NOT terror

SUBWAY passengers were seen running for their lives from a smoke-filled train as bangs started ringing when a gunman in a gas mask opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station. Video from inside a subway car shows commuters panicking after the shooter let off a smoke bomb and then opened fire - shooting at least 10 in an attack that has left 29 injured in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

ABC News

609K+
Followers
148K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy