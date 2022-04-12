ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale County, SC

Flood Warning issued for Allendale by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allendale FLOOD WARNING REMAINS...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Fire officials should advise their crews in the field. The public should postpone outdoor burning during this period. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm EDT. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 to 22 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
County
Allendale County, SC
City
Allendale, SC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Highest accumulations over Fallon County. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Carter, Custer and Fallon. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will reduce visibility below a quarter mile for a significant period of time. Drifting snow will create changing road conditions. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
CARTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Crowley County Including Ordway by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 14:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 PM MDT today for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224 and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224 and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 227...228...229...230...231...232...233 AND 234 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 227...228...229... 230...231...232...233 AND 234 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 227...228...229...230 231...232...233 and 234. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph will diminish this evening, with gusty west winds of 20 to 40 mph developing once again late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. * Timing...Ending at 7 PM tonight and starting again Thursday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Claiborne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 14:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Claiborne THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN UNION...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ARKANSAS AND NORTHERN CLAIBORNE PARISHES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southwestern Arkansas. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Arkansas...and northwestern Louisiana.
CLAIBORNE PARISH, LA
#Flood#Savannah River
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lauderdale, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Gibson; Haywood; Lauderdale; Tipton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR CROCKETT...TIPTON...SOUTHEASTERN DYER...SOUTHWESTERN GIBSON LAUDERDALE AND HAYWOOD COUNTIES At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nutbush, or 9 miles east of Ripley, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brownsville, Covington, Ripley, Munford, Brighton, Alamo, Bells, Halls, Nutbush, Forked Deer, Hillville, Chestnut Bluff, Belle Eagle, Holly Grove, Dixonville, Eaton, Dancyville, Ft Pillow, Tipton and Atoka. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for De Soto, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: De Soto; Sabine THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DE SOTO AND NORTHWESTERN SABINE PARISHES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM CDT The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern Louisiana.
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Madison, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Madison; Walker A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Madison and central Walker Counties through 445 PM CDT At 418 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles northwest of Huntsville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Huntsville, Huntsville State Park and Crabbs Prairie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MADISON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sabine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northwestern Louisiana...and eastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sabine; Shelby The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Shelby County in eastern Texas Northwestern Sabine County in eastern Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 356 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Zwolle, or 26 miles south of Mansfield, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Milam, Many, Zwolle, Converse, Patroon, Allen, Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Provencal, Huxley, Noble, Robeline, Powhatan, Sexton, Belmont, Toledo Bend Reservoir North, Jordans Store, Marthaville and Hagewood. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SABINE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crittenden FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in East Arkansas, Crittenden. In West Tennessee, Shelby. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying areas and street flooding with poor drainage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 349 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain will move into the area as thunderstorms move across the area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, West Memphis, Marion, Millington, Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, T O Fuller State Park, Cordova, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Edmondson, Sunset, Anthonyville, Jericho, Frayser, Midtown Memphis, Downtown Memphis and Ellendale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Check the latest road report from the North Dakota Department of Transportation. Target Area: Stutsman WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Light snow and blowing snow redeveloping overnight. A few inches at most. Becoming windy with areas of reduced visibility. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Stutsman County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Slippery roads.
STUTSMAN COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calloway, Carlisle, Graves, Hickman, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calloway; Carlisle; Graves; Hickman; Marshall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR CALLOWAY...MARSHALL...NORTHEASTERN HICKMAN...EASTERN CARLISLE AND GRAVES COUNTIES At 416 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Lovelaceville to near Sedalia to near Sharon, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Murray, Mayfield, Benton, Lynnville, Sedalia, Wingo, Hardin, Hazel, Water Valley, Lowes, New Concord, Fancy Farm, Kirksey, Brewers, Aurora, Harris Grove and Symsonia. This includes Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 7 and 48. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Shelby, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Shelby; Tipton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CRITTENDEN...SOUTH CENTRAL TIPTON AND CENTRAL SHELBY COUNTIES At 351 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Frayser, or 7 miles south of Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bartlett, West Memphis, Marion, Millington, Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Ellendale, Downtown Memphis, Eads, Frayser, Midtown Memphis, Atoka, Lenow, Mound City, Barretville, Griffin Corner, Gammon and Woodstock. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Carlisle; Fulton; Graves; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky Eastern Hickman County in western Kentucky Southeastern Carlisle County in western Kentucky Graves County in western Kentucky * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Fulton, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Sedalia around 415 PM CDT. Mayfield around 420 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 33. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 07:03:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet today are peaking and should diminish to between 9 and 11 feet tonight and between 8 and 10 feet Friday. * WHERE...West facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These west swells are being caused by fresh to strong monsoon flow and Typhoon Malakas.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Greene and Mississippi. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion and Weakley. * WHEN...Until Midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, except 4 to 10 inches west of Highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light dusting of snow is possible below 5500 feet, with lesser chances for daytime accumulation.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA

