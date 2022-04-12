Flood Warning issued for Allendale by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Shelby; Tipton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CRITTENDEN...SOUTH CENTRAL TIPTON AND CENTRAL SHELBY COUNTIES At 351 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Frayser, or 7 miles south of Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bartlett, West Memphis, Marion, Millington, Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Ellendale, Downtown Memphis, Eads, Frayser, Midtown Memphis, Atoka, Lenow, Mound City, Barretville, Griffin Corner, Gammon and Woodstock. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
