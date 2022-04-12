Winter Storm Warning issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 18 inches near and west of CA-89 above 7000 feet, with 5-10 inches below 7000 feet. For areas east of CA-89, 2-6 inches of snow are expected. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph in the upper portions of the Sierra. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest totals will be for the Sierra crest and western portion of the Tahoe Basin, with much less snow on the eastern side of the Basin. Gusty winds will bring rough lake waters to Lake Tahoe with wave heights of 1-3 feet.

