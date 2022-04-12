Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Graves A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRAVES COUNTY At 414 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sedalia, or 9 miles southwest of Mayfield, moving northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Mayfield around 420 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 9 and 33. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

GRAVES COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO