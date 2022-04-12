ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 14:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
County
Eagle County, CO
County
Garfield County, CO
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain today, snow expected Saturday

Rain is expected today, with snow likely on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Between a quarter- and a half-inch could fall today. Highs will reach 45, with lows dropping to 23 tonight. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 49. Lows will dip to 25 that night. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Weather Gov#14 59 00
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Upper Wind River Basin; Wind River Basin Snow Returns Tonight This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow. Total snowfall of 1 to 3 inches. Gusty north wind of 20 to 30 mph developing this evening. * WHERE...Wind River Basin, and Lander Foothills. * WHEN...Through tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Road conditions may be hazardous at times after sunset this evening. Wet roads will likely become slick and slushy tonight. Visibility will be reduced due to the combination of wind and snow.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
freightwaves.com

Weekend snowstorm heads for parts of the Northwest

Truckers will run into periods of heavy snow and high winds this weekend in parts of the Cascades and Rockies. More specifically, the worst conditions will likely hit the Washington Cascades and northern sections of the Rockies in Idaho and Montana. Most of the snow will accumulate above 2,500 feet in elevation from late Friday afternoon through Saturday.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
NWS
YourCentralValley.com

Rain, wind and snow

A storm system brings gusty winds, cooler temperatures, light rain in the Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Sierra Nevada from 5 AM PDT this morning until 5 AM Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow may cause travel difficulties. […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graves by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Graves A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRAVES COUNTY At 414 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sedalia, or 9 miles southwest of Mayfield, moving northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Mayfield around 420 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 9 and 33. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Allen, Butler, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk, Greenwood, Harper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALLEN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barton, Chase, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Marion, McPherson, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barton; Chase; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Rice; Russell; Saline FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Russell, Lincoln, Barton, Ellsworth, Saline, Rice, McPherson, Marion and Chase Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Cook; DuPage; Eastern Will; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will Gusty showers and thunderstorms will impact portions of Kendall, Will, northeastern Kankakee, eastern Kane, DuPage, Cook and northern Lake Counties through 500 PM CDT At 409 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of gusty showers and thunderstorms along a line extending from near Plano to near Grant Park. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Isolated wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Cicero, Hammond, Gary, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst and Lombard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Greene and Mississippi. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion and Weakley. * WHEN...Until Midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAKE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 07:03:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet today are peaking and should diminish to between 9 and 11 feet tonight and between 8 and 10 feet Friday. * WHERE...West facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These west swells are being caused by fresh to strong monsoon flow and Typhoon Malakas.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy