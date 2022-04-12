ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daggett County, UT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Uinta Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 14:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling....

alerts.weather.gov

KTAL

Storms increasing Tornado Watch in effect

Tornado Watch: Thunderstorms are increasing over the northwestern half of the ArkLaTex. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for all of NE TX, most of NW LA, and the southern half of SW AR until 4 am. There is a strong storm north of Sulphur Springs that is moving towards Texarkana with an estimated ETA based on its current speed of 12:30 to 1 am.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carlisle, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlisle; Hickman THE TORNADO WARNING FOR CENTRAL FULTON...HICKMAN...SOUTHWESTERN CARLISLE AND SOUTHEASTERN MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Kentucky.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 07:03:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet today are peaking and should diminish to between 9 and 11 feet tonight and between 8 and 10 feet Friday. * WHERE...West facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These west swells are being caused by fresh to strong monsoon flow and Typhoon Malakas.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Shelby FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in East Arkansas, Crittenden. In West Tennessee, Shelby. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying areas and street flooding with poor drainage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 349 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain will move into the area as thunderstorms move across the area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, West Memphis, Marion, Millington, Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, T O Fuller State Park, Cordova, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Edmondson, Sunset, Anthonyville, Jericho, Frayser, Midtown Memphis, Downtown Memphis and Ellendale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Highest accumulations over Fallon County. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Carter, Custer and Fallon. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will reduce visibility below a quarter mile for a significant period of time. Drifting snow will create changing road conditions. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
CARTER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Eastern Franklin, Lamoille, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Franklin; Lamoille; Orleans; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Lamoille, northwestern Caledonia, southwestern Orleans, north central Chittenden and southwestern Franklin Counties through 545 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fletcher, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greensboro, Johnson Village, Eden, Cambridge, Stannard, Cambridge Village, Glover, Albany, Jeffersonville Village, Hyde Park, Wolcott, Barton, Fairfax, Greensboro Bend, Sheffield, Belvidere Center, Belvidere, Waterville, Wheelock and Willoughby. This includes the following highways Interstate 89 between mile markers 107 and 112. Interstate 91 between mile markers 146 and 159. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CALEDONIA COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 15:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Arkansas...and northwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Union County through 430 PM CDT At 353 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near El Dorado, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include El Dorado, Norphlet, Junction City, Calion, Lisbon, Lawson, Wesson, Moro Bay State Park, Hew Hope, Newell, Pigeon Hill, Cairo, Three Creeks, Catesville and Kenova. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
UNION COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barton, Chase, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Marion, McPherson, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barton; Chase; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Rice; Russell; Saline FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Russell, Lincoln, Barton, Ellsworth, Saline, Rice, McPherson, Marion and Chase Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 14:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Prowers County Including Lamar; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 PM MDT today for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224 and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224 and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...226... 235...236 AND 237 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...226...235... 236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 224...226...235...236 and 237. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph will diminish this evening, with gusty west winds of 20 to 40 mph developing once again late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. * Timing...Ending at 7 PM tonight and starting again Thursday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lake FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Greene and Mississippi. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion and Weakley. * WHEN...Until Midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAKE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Beckham, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major, Roger Mills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are expected. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Harper; Major; Roger Mills; Woods; Woodward CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS, EXTREMELY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND VERY DRY FUEL CONDITIONS FOR NORTHWESTERN AND WEST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND VERY DRY FUEL CONDITIONS FOR NORTHWESTERN AND WEST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA A Red Flag Warning is in effect for late Tuesday morning through early Tuesday evening. And a Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for Wednesday afternoon and early evening. * THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION TUESDAY. * TIMING...Late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening, and again Wednesday afternoon. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph on Tuesday. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph on Wednesday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 to 12 percent Tuesday. As low as 10 to 15 percent Wednesday. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the lower and middle 90s Tuesday. Highs in the 60s on Wednesday. * FUELS: Dormant and extremely dry fuels will allow extreme fire behavior to develop.
BECKHAM COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Issaquena, Sharkey, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana...and central, northwestern and west central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Issaquena; Sharkey; Yazoo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN YAZOO...NORTH CENTRAL ISSAQUENA AND SHARKEY COUNTIES At 412 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fitler, or 11 miles southwest of Rolling Fork, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Rolling Fork around 430 PM CDT. Anguilla and Holly Bluff around 435 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mayersville and Cary. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Dallas, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southeastern and southwestern Arkansas. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southeastern Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; Dallas; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR CLEVELAND...SOUTHEASTERN DALLAS AND WESTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES At 351 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pine Bluff Arsenal to near Kedron to Kingsland, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pine Bluff... Fordyce Rison... White Hall Kingsland... Cottondale Hebron... Pine Bluff Arsenal Kedron... Warbritton Mt Elba... Toledo Herbine... Sulphur Springs Sherrill... Pastoria Glenlake... Watson Chapel Ivan... Hardin This includes Interstate 530 between mile markers 24 and 46. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 22:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-15 17:07:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. late tonight at 415 AM CDT. Target Area: Pulaski The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following river in Missouri Big Piney below Fort Leonard Wood -East Gate affecting Pulaski County. For the Big Piney River...including Fort Leonard Wood - East Gate Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Piney below Fort Leonard Wood - East Gate. * WHEN...From this evening to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, flood waters affect the lower TA 250 Training Area and Highway J east of Fort Wood East Gage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 5.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 11.5 feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.5 feet on 01/06/2005. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Crowley County Including Ordway by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 14:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 7 PM MDT today for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224 and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains Red Flag Warning has been issued from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday for strong winds and low humidity values for fire weather zones 224 and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 227...228...229...230...231...232...233 AND 234 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 227...228...229... 230...231...232...233 AND 234 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 227...228...229...230 231...232...233 and 234. * Winds...West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph will diminish this evening, with gusty west winds of 20 to 40 mph developing once again late Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. * Timing...Ending at 7 PM tonight and starting again Thursday from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO

