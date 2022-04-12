ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Flood Warning issued for Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 10:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Charleston; Colleton;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
Canadys, SC
County
Colleton County, SC
City
Charleston, SC
County
Dorchester County, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 730 AM CDT. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 27 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...Until Sunday, March 27. * IMPACTS...At 48 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 49.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday morning, March 27. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 49.7 feet on 05/20/1993. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 49.8 Sat 7 pm CDT 49.7 49.5 49.4
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-17 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Jefferson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following county, Jefferson. * WHEN...Until 815 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 506 PM CDT, Local law enforcement reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Mountain Brook, Irondale, Tarrant, Five Points South, Samford University, U.A.B. Campus, Regions Field, Kingston, B.j.c.c., Cahaba Heights, The Summit, Legion Field, Birmingham Airport, Riverchase Galleria, Patton Creek and Birmingham Zoo.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Haywood, Lauderdale, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crockett; Dyer; Gibson; Haywood; Lauderdale; Tipton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR CROCKETT...TIPTON...SOUTHEASTERN DYER...SOUTHWESTERN GIBSON LAUDERDALE AND HAYWOOD COUNTIES At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nutbush, or 9 miles east of Ripley, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brownsville, Covington, Ripley, Munford, Brighton, Alamo, Bells, Halls, Nutbush, Forked Deer, Hillville, Chestnut Bluff, Belle Eagle, Holly Grove, Dixonville, Eaton, Dancyville, Ft Pillow, Tipton and Atoka. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sheboygan The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Sheboygan River At Sheboygan affecting Sheboygan County. .An ice jam will cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Sheboygan River At Sheboygan. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 8.4 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Water nears a Road in Kiwanis Park in Sheboygan. There is localized flooding of River Park in Sheboygan Falls and Esslingen Park in Sheboygan. Water covers docks and piers in the Sheboygan area. River forecasts are available for some but not all river gaging locations. The 7 day river forecast takes into account past precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and predicted precipitation for the basin. Precipitation is for the next 24 hours in the future from April through September and for 48 hours in the future from October through March. (Stages in ft.) Bank- Latest Forecast stages - Flood full observed ...for 1 pm Location stage stage stage/time Mon Tue Wed Thu Sheboygan 8.0 6.0 8.42 9 am 3/20 7.9 7.4 7.2 7.1 - Highest 24 hour change - observed in river stage - stage in (ft.) up to Highest stage - the last latest observed forecast in - 7 days stage next 7 days Sheboygan 9.03 6 pm 3/19 2.96 8.50 1 pm 3/20
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blount, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barton, Chase, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Marion, McPherson, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Barton; Chase; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Rice; Russell; Saline FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Russell, Lincoln, Barton, Ellsworth, Saline, Rice, McPherson, Marion and Chase Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 09:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-24 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Talladega FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Calhoun, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Shelby and Talladega. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 707 AM CDT, Local Law Enforcement and Emergency Management have reported heavy rain in the warned area due to earlier thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Many roads across the warning area are underwater and impassable. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen per doppler RADAR estimates. Heavy rain has mostly subsided, but flooding will continue over the next 2 or 3 hours until waters recede. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Anniston, Oxford, Talladega, Sylacauga, Calera, Clanton, Childersburg, Columbiana, Jemison, Wilsonville, Talladega Springs, Stewartville, Weogufka, Cobb Town, West End-Cobb Town, Saks, Fort McClellan, Lincoln, Weaver and Vincent.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution. Target Area: Allendale; Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton; Inland Jasper; Tidal Berkeley FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING Low relative humidity values of 15 to 24 percent will occur with west and northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph, along with gusts in excess of 25 mph from late this morning through early this evening. With low fuel moistures, elevated fire danger conditions will occur across southeast Georgia and southern the South Carolina. If winds are any stronger, a Red Flag Warning might become necessary.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Mississippi FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Greene and Mississippi. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion and Weakley. * WHEN...Until Midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 07:03:00 Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST SATURDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet today are peaking and should diminish to between 9 and 11 feet tonight and between 8 and 10 feet Friday. * WHERE...West facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Through Friday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These west swells are being caused by fresh to strong monsoon flow and Typhoon Malakas.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Issaquena, Sharkey, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana...and central, northwestern and west central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Issaquena; Sharkey; Yazoo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN YAZOO...NORTH CENTRAL ISSAQUENA AND SHARKEY COUNTIES At 412 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fitler, or 11 miles southwest of Rolling Fork, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Rolling Fork around 430 PM CDT. Anguilla and Holly Bluff around 435 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mayersville and Cary. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crittenden FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in East Arkansas, Crittenden. In West Tennessee, Shelby. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying areas and street flooding with poor drainage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 349 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain will move into the area as thunderstorms move across the area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, West Memphis, Marion, Millington, Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, T O Fuller State Park, Cordova, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Edmondson, Sunset, Anthonyville, Jericho, Frayser, Midtown Memphis, Downtown Memphis and Ellendale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fulton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR EASTERN FULTON...CALLOWAY...MARSHALL...HICKMAN...CARLISLE AND GRAVES COUNTIES At 405 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Bardwell to near Fulgham to Kenton, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fulgham, Mayfield, Sedalia, Lynnville and Murray. This includes Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 48. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FULTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Shelby, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Shelby; Tipton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CRITTENDEN...SOUTH CENTRAL TIPTON AND CENTRAL SHELBY COUNTIES At 351 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Frayser, or 7 miles south of Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Bartlett, West Memphis, Marion, Millington, Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Ellendale, Downtown Memphis, Eads, Frayser, Midtown Memphis, Atoka, Lenow, Mound City, Barretville, Griffin Corner, Gammon and Woodstock. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Carlisle; Fulton; Graves; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky Eastern Hickman County in western Kentucky Southeastern Carlisle County in western Kentucky Graves County in western Kentucky * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Fulton, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Sedalia around 415 PM CDT. Mayfield around 420 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 33. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy