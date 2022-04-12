ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-13 10:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 20:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning by 900 AM EDT. Target Area: Johnston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina Neuse River At Smithfield affecting Johnston County. For the Neuse River...including Clayton, Smithfield, Goldsboro Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neuse River At Smithfield. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. Flooding begins along the Neuse Riverwalk. Water nears the base of the holding tank at the water treatment plant. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EDT Friday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Friday was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 13.0 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.0 feet on 10/13/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Neuse River Smithfield 15.0 15.7 Fri 8 pm EDT 13.1 13.3 13.7 13.7
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CDT. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 27 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...Until Sunday, March 27. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, Water is covering the roads in old downtown area of Fort Adams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 49.7 feet. - Forecast...The river rose slightly with locally heavy rainfall overnight. The river is now expected to remain steady through Sunday morning before beginning a very slow fall. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 49.7 Fri 10 am CD 49.7 49.6 49.4
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 11:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-20 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1000 PM EDT. Target Area: Cumberland The National Weather Service in Raleigh NC has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina Little River At Manchester affecting Cumberland County. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little River At Manchester. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor flooding begins in Fort Bragg near the water treatment plant. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 18.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Little River Manchester 18.0 17.9 Sat 9 am EDT 17.9 15.8 14.0 12.8
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 11:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-16 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Bibb, Jefferson and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 130 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 729 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area through midday. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Alabaster, Bessemer, Homewood, Pelham, Mountain Brook, Helena, Hueytown, Gardendale, Irondale, Fairfield, Fultondale, Montevallo, Brent, Centreville, Pleasant Grove, Tarrant and Midfield.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Nacogdoches FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana and northeast Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in northwest Louisiana, Bossier, Caddo and De Soto. In northeast Texas, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk and Shelby. * WHEN...Until 1030 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 726 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Shreveport, Bossier City, Carthage, Rusk, Haughton, Stonewall, Alto, Tenaha, Timpson, Garrison, Beckville, Joaquin, Pinehill, Minden, Trawick, Deberry, Sacul, New Salem, Douglass and Morrill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Crittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crittenden FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and West Tennessee, including the following counties, in East Arkansas, Crittenden. In West Tennessee, Shelby. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying areas and street flooding with poor drainage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 349 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain will move into the area as thunderstorms move across the area. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, West Memphis, Marion, Millington, Meeman Shelby Forest State Park, T O Fuller State Park, Cordova, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Edmondson, Sunset, Anthonyville, Jericho, Frayser, Midtown Memphis, Downtown Memphis and Ellendale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Craighead, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 17:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Craighead; Greene FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Greene and Mississippi. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion and Weakley. * WHEN...Until Midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Issaquena, Sharkey, Yazoo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana...and central, northwestern and west central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Issaquena; Sharkey; Yazoo The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern East Carroll Parish in northeastern Louisiana Northwestern Yazoo County in central Mississippi Northwestern Issaquena County in west central Mississippi Sharkey County in west central Mississippi * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fitler, or 7 miles northeast of Transylvania, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Onward around 415 PM CDT. Rolling Fork around 425 PM CDT. Anguilla and Holly Bluff around 435 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Mayersville and Cary. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Mississippi FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Greene and Mississippi. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion and Weakley. * WHEN...Until Midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Grant; Winn The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Grant Parish in north central Louisiana Southwestern Winn Parish in north central Louisiana * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 417 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles north of Montgomery, or 13 miles east of Natchitoches, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Winnfield around 440 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Atlanta and Calvin. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Greene and Mississippi. In Southeast Missouri, Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion and Weakley. * WHEN...Until Midnight CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Carlisle; Fulton; Graves; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky Eastern Hickman County in western Kentucky Southeastern Carlisle County in western Kentucky Graves County in western Kentucky * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Fulton, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Sedalia around 415 PM CDT. Mayfield around 420 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 33. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Shelby, Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for western Tennessee. Target Area: Fayette; Shelby; Tipton The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Tipton County in western Tennessee Northwestern Fayette County in western Tennessee Northeastern Shelby County in western Tennessee * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 408 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dixonville to near Frayser to Southwest Memphis, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bartlett, Germantown, Millington, Cordova, Memphis, Lakeland, Arlington, Munford, Ellendale, Dixonville, Eads, Frayser, Tipton, Atoka, Gallaway, Lenow, Barretville, Griffin Corner, Quito and Woodstock. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Martin, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-07 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Martin; Pitt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN PITT...MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES At 707 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lewiston Woodville to Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Greenville, Winterville, Williamston, Bethel, Stokes, Robersonville, House, Pactolus, Old Ford, East Carolina University, Pitt Greenville Airport, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, Gold Point, Jamesville, Simpson, Hamilton, Oak City, Smithwick, Parmele and Everetts. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun, Cleveland, Drew, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 16:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Cleveland; Drew; Jefferson; Lincoln; Ouachita The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Arkansas County in southeastern Arkansas Bradley County in southeastern Arkansas Cleveland County in southeastern Arkansas Northwestern Drew County in southeastern Arkansas Southeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Arkansas Lincoln County in southeastern Arkansas Calhoun County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Ouachita County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 413 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pine Bluff, Warren, Fordyce, Star City, Rison, Hampton, Altheimer, Gould, Hermitage, Humphrey, Wilmar, Grady, Kingsland, Thornton, Almyra, Harrell, Herbine, Mt Elba, Toledo and Feenyville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 14:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Carter; Custer; Fallon BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Highest accumulations over Fallon County. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Carter, Custer and Fallon. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will reduce visibility below a quarter mile for a significant period of time. Drifting snow will create changing road conditions. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
CARTER COUNTY, MT

