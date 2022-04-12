Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 10:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CDT. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 27 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...Until Sunday, March 27. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, Water is covering the roads in old downtown area of Fort Adams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 49.7 feet. - Forecast...The river rose slightly with locally heavy rainfall overnight. The river is now expected to remain steady through Sunday morning before beginning a very slow fall. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 49.7 Fri 10 am CD 49.7 49.6 49.4

CONCORDIA PARISH, LA ・ 29 DAYS AGO