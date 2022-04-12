Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Upper Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 12:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lake Gusty showers and thunderstorms will impact portions of Kendall, Will, northeastern Kankakee, eastern Kane, DuPage, Cook and northern Lake Counties through 500 PM CDT At 409 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of gusty showers and thunderstorms along a line extending from near Plano to near Grant Park. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Isolated wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Cicero, Hammond, Gary, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst and Lombard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
