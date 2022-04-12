ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

This Is The Best Fruit To Put In Your Smoothies For Lower Blood Pressure Over 40

By Olivia Avitt
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IesGC_0f6lIHcP00
Shutterstock

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States for women? The Standard American Diet is typically packed with processed foods, added sugar, and preservatives that can elevate your risk. One thing that you should pay close attention to, especially as you age, is your blood pressure. Your diet can help lower your blood pressure, so knowing what foods help regulate it is key.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S31cn_0f6lIHcP00

While it seem like an overwhelming task, following a healthy diet doesn’t have to be stressful. Smoothies are a great way to get nutrients quickly and easily. Whether you make a smoothie for breakfast or as a snack between meals, they are incredibly versatile and convenient for your tastes and needs. We asked Pamela Barton, R.H.N., NNCP, founder of Butterfly Holistic Nutrition, what one smoothie ingredient is that is especially beneficial for lowering your blood pressure and supporting your heart health.

First of all, what is high blood pressure and how does it increase your risk of heart disease?

“Blood pressure is the pressure of blood pushing against the walls of your arteries. Arteries carry blood from your heart to other parts of your body.” Barton says. While your blood needs a certain level of pressure to effectively send blood through your body, too much can cause a number of complications. “A high blood pressure can damage the artery walls and can cause plaque to locate inside the arterial walls.” When plaque accumulates in the arteries, it can make them more narrow, which in turn makes it harder for blood to circulate in the body. This can lead to everything from heart attack to stroke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZINw_0f6lIHcP00

As stated previously, your diet can help lower your blood pressure. “The heart loves whole foods with all colors of the rainbow. The more color a food has the better for the heart. The heart does not love processed foods that are hard to digest, or an imbalanced diet with too much salt and sugar and no fresh foods,” Barton says, “Too much saturated fat and trans fat harms the blood vessels and can damage the heart. Too much conventionally raised animal protein in an imbalanced diet can contribute to heart disease as well.”

So what’s one fruit you can add to your smoothie that has things your heart loves? You may not even realize that they’re a fruit, but olives are incredibly heart healthy! Olives actually belong to the family of fruits called drupes—this includes mangoes, cherries, and peaches. “Olives are really good to lower blood pressure naturally,” Barton explains. Obviously olives aren’t the sweetest addition to a smoothie—if you want to include them, Barton recommends adding in a little bit of good quality olive oil so that you get all the benefits without the taste.

While olive oil is a great heart healthy additive, what are some ingredients you can add to give a sweet taste? “All berries are really good for the heart, as they are deep reds/blues etc. You can make a smoothie with frozen blueberries, any type of melon, coconut milk, and you can add plant based protein powder as well.” Barton says. Next time you make a smoothie as a breakfast or snack, try adding in a dash of olive oil to boost its benefits and support your heart’s long term health.

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

Are Bananas Safe for People with Diabetes?

You might believe that bananas are a fruit to avoid if you’re watching your blood sugar. But it’s not necessary to cut them out completely. You can enjoy this delicious, easy-to-find fruit (and even give your health a boost) so long as you know the best ways to eat them.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Dietitians Say This Is The One Spice You Should Put On Literally Everything To Flush Belly Bloat

While no spice is the ultimate magic cure for everyone when it comes to bloating, many people find turmeric can provide relief when experiencing indigestion. Turmeric, a flowering plant, Curcuma longa, of the ginger family, is a versatile spice that can add flavor to practically everything— including other anti-bloating foods like roasted veggies, rice, soups, etc. and drinks like tea or coffee. We checked in with digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert Dr. M. Kara, creator of KaraMD, and registered dietitian Michelle Hawksworth at Muscle and Brawn to learn more about how turmeric can reduce inflammation in the gut, which frequent bloating is a sign of.
NUTRITION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
shefinds

The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Longer Life, According To Doctors

Your long term health is largely in your habits—consistency when it comes to your diet and lifestyle are both ways you can make an investment in your health, live longer, and feel better. While there’s no one size fits all when it comes to a healthy, balanced life, there are some general rules of thumb that can improve your overall health. Much of your internal wellness starts with your diet—eating foods rich in nutrients is the first step and optimal health.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Experts Say To Avoid This Shampoo At All Costs—It Can Lead To Hair Fallout!

Hair loss and thinning can be caused by the natural effects of aging, the ways and (tight styles) we might wear our hair, stress and an unhealthy diet. If you’re experiencing hair fallout, it is vital to visit your dermatologist for personalized suggestions and treatments, but in the meantime, knowing what common shampoo ingredients might exacerbate these conditions could be helpful to keep in mind.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Blood Pressure#Blood Vessels#Nncp
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Avoid At All Costs For Premature Aging

In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one specific drink that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts. Read on for tips from Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life, and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Loxa Beauty, who both explained which popular beverage type, in their opinion, should be limited (and then ultimately avoided) if you’re putting your skin health and overall health first.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
142K+
Followers
2K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy