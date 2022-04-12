This Is The Best Fruit To Put In Your Smoothies For Lower Blood Pressure Over 40

Shutterstock

Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States for women? The Standard American Diet is typically packed with processed foods, added sugar, and preservatives that can elevate your risk. One thing that you should pay close attention to, especially as you age, is your blood pressure. Your diet can help lower your blood pressure, so knowing what foods help regulate it is key.

While it seem like an overwhelming task, following a healthy diet doesn’t have to be stressful. Smoothies are a great way to get nutrients quickly and easily. Whether you make a smoothie for breakfast or as a snack between meals, they are incredibly versatile and convenient for your tastes and needs. We asked Pamela Barton, R.H.N., NNCP, founder of Butterfly Holistic Nutrition, what one smoothie ingredient is that is especially beneficial for lowering your blood pressure and supporting your heart health.

First of all, what is high blood pressure and how does it increase your risk of heart disease?

“Blood pressure is the pressure of blood pushing against the walls of your arteries. Arteries carry blood from your heart to other parts of your body.” Barton says. While your blood needs a certain level of pressure to effectively send blood through your body, too much can cause a number of complications. “A high blood pressure can damage the artery walls and can cause plaque to locate inside the arterial walls.” When plaque accumulates in the arteries, it can make them more narrow, which in turn makes it harder for blood to circulate in the body. This can lead to everything from heart attack to stroke.

As stated previously, your diet can help lower your blood pressure. “The heart loves whole foods with all colors of the rainbow. The more color a food has the better for the heart. The heart does not love processed foods that are hard to digest, or an imbalanced diet with too much salt and sugar and no fresh foods,” Barton says, “Too much saturated fat and trans fat harms the blood vessels and can damage the heart. Too much conventionally raised animal protein in an imbalanced diet can contribute to heart disease as well.”

So what’s one fruit you can add to your smoothie that has things your heart loves? You may not even realize that they’re a fruit, but olives are incredibly heart healthy! Olives actually belong to the family of fruits called drupes—this includes mangoes, cherries, and peaches. “Olives are really good to lower blood pressure naturally,” Barton explains. Obviously olives aren’t the sweetest addition to a smoothie—if you want to include them, Barton recommends adding in a little bit of good quality olive oil so that you get all the benefits without the taste.

While olive oil is a great heart healthy additive, what are some ingredients you can add to give a sweet taste? “All berries are really good for the heart, as they are deep reds/blues etc. You can make a smoothie with frozen blueberries, any type of melon, coconut milk, and you can add plant based protein powder as well.” Barton says. Next time you make a smoothie as a breakfast or snack, try adding in a dash of olive oil to boost its benefits and support your heart’s long term health.