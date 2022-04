SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Fire Department received a report Monday night about a large amount of smoke coming from a vacant house from passersby. While no flames were visible, SVFD sent a full response. Once on scene, crews confirmed smoke was showing from all roof vents of the building. A hose line was brought in by firefighters entering the structure to locate and extinguish any fire, while additional crews worked to confirm no occupants were inside.

SPOKANE VALLEY, WA ・ 24 DAYS AGO