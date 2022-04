ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Rockford residents are looking for answers after the loss of services at Mercyhealth’s Rockton hospital. One local organization is trying to look at the positives. Organizer said that there are feelings of anxiousness and a sense of loss, but Northwest Neighbors, Inc. said it is also an opportunity to get […]

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 28 DAYS AGO