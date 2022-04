A school musical about a high school musical? If you’ve ever experienced one – from the inside or the outside – it actually makes a lot of sense. John Glenn Middle School’s 2022 production of Disney’s “High School Musical Jr.” is scheduled to unfold on the school’s auditorium stage Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 plus fees, available through https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61339. The Friday night performance will also be available via livestream, https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61659.

