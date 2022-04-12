ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA shows off its Psyche spacecraft that will fly beyond Mars to explore a strange asteroid made almost entirely of METAL

By Sam Tonkin For Mailonline
 1 day ago

NASA's asteroid-orbiting Psyche spacecraft has moved a step closer to lift-off, after being unveiled to the media ahead of its launch this summer.

Engineers are putting the final touches on the probe, which is set to blast into space from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in August on its journey to a metal-rich asteroid of the same name.

The spacecraft will fly by Mars for a gravity assist in May 2023 and, in early 2026, orbit around asteroid 16 Psyche in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Scientists think the asteroid, which is about 173 miles (280km) at its widest point, could be packed full of precious metals and worth $10,000 quadrillion (£8,072 quadrillion), although analysis published earlier this year disputes this theory.

Researchers from Brown and Purdue universities believe it may actually be more hard rock, because the way Psyche's gravity tugs on neighbouring bodies suggests that it is far less dense than a giant hunk of iron should be.

Whichever theory is true, NASA is hopeful that the Psyche mission will be able to confirm it and determine the asteroid's true origins.

The US space agency believes the space rock could consist largely of metal from the core of a planetesimal, one of the building blocks of the rocky planets in our solar system: Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars.

If so, it could provide a unique opportunity to study how planets like our own Earth formed.

Scientists believe that rocky planets have dense metal cores at the centre of the magma beneath their surfaces, but because these lie so far beneath the mantle and crust of such worlds, they're difficult to measure and study directly.

That's where the experts hope Psyche will open up possibilities, because they believe it may actually be the exposed core of an early planet.

Members of the media got a chance to see the spacecraft up close in a clean room at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory yesterday.

It is billed as being 'slightly bigger than a Smart Car and about as tall as a regulation basketball hoop', while if you include the solar panels that will power its movement, it is about as large as a tennis court.

'Welcoming reporters into the clean room gives the public a glimpse of the years of hard work that have gone into this mission,' said Brian Bone, Psyche's assembly, test, and launch operations manager at JPL.

'Thanks to the Psyche team's determination and skill, we're in the final stretch of readying the spacecraft to head out to our launch site in Florida.'

To prevent the spacecraft from bringing Earth bacteria into space, reporters wiped down their equipment with isopropyl alcohol.

They also donned protective smocks and hair coverings before entering the High Bay 2 clean room in the Lab's storied Spacecraft Assembly Facility in California.

HOW MUCH IS PSYCHE WORTH?

If 16 Psyche is in fact loaded with precious metals, it could be worth an extraordinary amount of money, according to Dr Linda Elkins-Tanton, a space scientist at MIT.

She has calculated that the iron in 16 Psyche alone would be worth $10,000 quadrillion (£8,072 quadrillion).

Assuming the market for asteroid materials is on Earth, this could cause the value of precious metals to plummet, completely devaluing all holdings including those of governments, and all companies involved in mining, distributing and trading such commodities.

Ultimately, it could lead to the collapse of the entire economy.

Speaking to Global News Canada, Dr Elkins-Tanton said: 'Even if we could grab a big metal piece and drag it back here … what would you do?

'Could you kind of sit on it and hide it and control the global resource – kind of like diamonds are controlled corporately – and protect your market?

'What if you decided you were going to bring it back and you were just going to solve the metal resource problems of humankind for all time? This is wild speculation obviously.'

The mission has been in the phase known as assembly, test, and launch operations since March 2021.

Optimal launch periods to the main asteroid belt are limited, so over the last year, the team has worked against the clock to complete assembly of the spacecraft.

They recently attached the largest solar arrays ever installed at JPL and have put the probe through a series of rigorous tests to simulate the extreme conditions that a NASA spacecraft endures.

After undergoing electromagnetic, thermal-vacuum, vibration, shock, and acoustic testing, Psyche has been cleared to proceed and its launch period will open on August 1.

Arizona State University is leading the Psyche mission while JPL – which is managed by Caltech for NASA – is responsible for the mission's overall management, system engineering, integration and test, and mission operations.

Maxar Technologies in Palo Alto, California, provided the high-power solar electric propulsion spacecraft chassis.

JPL is also providing a technology demonstration instrument called Deep Space Optical Communications that will fly on Psyche in order to test high-data-rate laser communications that could be used by future NASA missions.

The Psyche spacecraft, which is the 14th mission selected as part of NASA's Discovery Program, will rendezvous with its namesake space rock after a four-year journey to the asteroid belt.

It will be the first time the US space agency has sent a probe to a world primarily made of metal, rather than rocks and ice.

When it arrives at the asteroid it will slowly orbit closer and closer to Psyche's surface so it can collect data for scientists to study.

This will be done at four different distances, called staging orbits, so experts can observe various aspects of the space rock.

They hope the information will include the asteroid's topography, its gravitational properties, and the way different elements are distributed throughout the object.

The scientists also want to confirm their theory that Psyche is in fact the core of an early planet and determine how old it is.

The Psyche mission is due to end in October 2027.

An artist's impression of what the 16 Psyche spacecraft, due for launch in August, will look like

THE METAL WORLD OF 16 PSYCHE

16 Psyche is located in the large asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and may have started as a planet, before it was partially destroyed during the formation of the solar system.

Now, it is a 173 mile (280 km) wide chunk of metal, made up of iron, nickel and a number of other rare metals, including gold, platinum and copper.

As such, it offers a unique look into the violent collisions that created Earth and the terrestrial planets.

The mission team seeks to determine whether Psyche is the core of an early planet, how old it is, whether it formed in similar ways to Earth's core, and what its surface is like.

The spacecraft's instrument payload will include magnetometers, multispectral imagers, and a gamma ray and neutron spectrometer.

Why are asteroids worth so much?

It may be 230 million miles (370 million km) away from Earth, but this asteroid could be worth a small fortune.

16 Psyche is one of the most mysterious objects in our solar system, and scientists could soon be getting a close-up view thanks to a newly confirmed Nasa mission.

If the asteroid could be transported back to Earth, the iron alone would be worth $10,000 quadrillion (£8,072 quadrillion).

It's value would be large enough to destroy commodity prices and cause the world's economy - worth $73.7 trillion (£59.5 trillion) – to collapse.

Dr Elkins-Tanton has calculated that the iron in 16 Psyche alone, would be worth $10,000 quadrillion (£8,072 quadrillion).

Assuming the market for asteroid materials is on Earth, this could cause the value of precious metals to plummet, completely devaluing all holdings including those of governments, and all companies involved in mining, distributing and trading such commodities.

'The sky blazed with the red disc which fell with a bang': 10ft-wide metal ring 'from a rocket launched into space by China a year ago' crashes down in Indian village

A large piece of space debris that crashed down in rural India over the weekend may be from a Chinese rocket that was launched last year, experts believe. The metal ring – reportedly 6.5-10 feet (2 to 3 metres) in diameter and weighing over 90lb (40kg) – was discovered in a village field in Maharashtra state late on Saturday.
Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Human Leg' Sticking Out Of Mars Surface

While searching through NASA images for oddities, an anomaly hunter spotted a weird object sticking out of the surface of Mars that resembles a human leg. The discovery was made by UFO researcher Scott Waring while examining a photo from the Red Planet, which was captured by the space agency's Curiosity Rover last month.
ASTRONOMY
Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
Look up tonight! The Northern Lights could be visible as far south as EDINBURGH following a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards us at 1.8 MILLION miles/hour

The Northern Lights are more commonly associated with putting on a show in the Arctic Circle. But tonight the spectacular natural phenomenon could be visible as far south as Edinburgh because of a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards Earth at 1.8 million miles/hour. The Met Office's Space...
ASTRONOMY
This is how many humans have ever existed, according to researchers

It's expected the global population will hit 8 billion in 2022. This milestone has prompted researchers to work out how many people have ever existed. They estimate that 109 billion people have lived and died over the course of 192,000 years. And that 7% of all humans who have ever...
SCIENCE
A Spacecraft Successfully Landed On Venus 50 Years Ago

The first successful landing on Venus was 50 years ago. In the meantime, the planet is becoming interesting again for space travel. Venus is our nearest neighbor if you ignore the moon. Nevertheless, mankind is more drawn to Mars. That was different 50 years ago. On March 27, 1972, the Soviet Union sent the Venera-8 mission to Venus. Venera is the Russian word for Venus.
4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
An Asteroid Just Hit Iceland

The asteroid had been detected hours before crashing into the EarthPixabay/MasterTux. Whilst the world’s undivided attention has been given to the current war taking place in Eastern Europe, our planet was hit by an asteroid. Astronomers from the European Space Agency's planetary defense had spotted an asteroid just a couple of hours before it struck our planet, some 140 kilometers south of the Norwegian island of Jan Mayen in the Arctic sea.
