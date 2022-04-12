ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Rohingya Exhibit Tracks Myanmar's Dark Escalation to Genocide

By Penelope Poulou
Voice of America
 3 days ago

During a recent visit at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, Secretary of...

www.voanews.com

americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian warship 'seriously damaged' as Polish president accuses Putin of ‘terrorism’

The Russian Defence Ministry has said the entire crew of a key warship has been evacuated, following reports the Moskva missile cruiser had been struck and badly damaged by Ukrainian forces.Russia’s state media confirmed the Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, had been seriously damaged “as a result of detonation of ammunition that occurred as a result of a fire”. A Ukrainian official earlier said the Moskva had been hit by two missiles.Meanwhile, Polish president Andrzej Duda has accused Russia of “terrorism”, saying those responsible for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine should be brought to justice for their...
POLITICS
BBC

Grieving Russians can't believe talk of war crimes in Ukraine

In Stavropol cemetery, there is a new line of graves. The fresh mounds of earth are covered in a sea of flowers. Decorating the graves, fluttering in the breeze, are military banners with emblems of elite Russian units. Fixed to wooden crosses are the portraits of soldiers, their names and...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Bangladesh Closes Rohingya Camp Private Schools

DHAKA, BANGLADESH — Kayaphuri School headmaster Mohammad Showife was printing out questions for the ninth-grade exams when armed police raided his office at Bangladesh’s largest private school for Rohingya refugees. The 32-year-old Showife told VOA that the police confiscated his computer and printer, and in the morning, returned...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Russia Warns of Nuclear, Hypersonic Deployment if Sweden and Finland Join NATO

LONDON (Reuters) -One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies warned NATO on Thursday that if Sweden and Finland joined the U.S.-led military alliance then Russia would deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in a European exclave. Finland, which shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia, and Sweden are considering...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Taliban Poppy Ban Worsens Poverty in Afghanistan, Experts Warn

A blanket ban on poppy cultivation by the Taliban emir is exacerbating Afghanistan's already dire economic situation and could lead to armed uprisings against the Islamist regime, experts say. "This is a crazy policy at the worst possible time," said William Byrd, senior Afghanistan expert at the U.S. Institute of...
AFGHANISTAN
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Biden calls Russia’s action in Ukraine genocide

Russia says more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines surrendered in the port city of Mariupol. Officials in Bucha say they hold everyone accountable for committing crimes against civilians, a day after U.S. President Joe Biden calls the atrocities genocide. And how Turkey is positioning itself to aid in Europe's goal to end its reliance on Russian oil and gas.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Islamic State 'Beatle' Case Goes to Jury in Virginia

Alexandria, Virginia — A jury began deliberations Wednesday in the trial of El Shafee Elsheikh, a former British national who went to Syria to join the Islamic State group and allegedly became a member of the notorious kidnap-and-murder cell known as the "Beatles." Wrapping up the government's case, prosecutor...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Voice of America

UN Watchdog: Disappearances in Mexico Thrive in Climate of Impunity

Geneva — A U.N. watchdog committee is calling for an end to what it says is a climate of almost absolute impunity in Mexico, which is behind the country’s epidemic of enforced disappearances. The U.N. Committee on Enforced Disappearances has published the results of a fact-finding mission to Mexico late last year.
AMERICAS
Voice of America

Khan’s Party Rejects Claims by Pakistan Army He Sought Help to End Political Crisis

Islamabad — Senior aides to Pakistan’s ousted prime minister, Imran Khan, have pushed back against claims by the country’s powerful military that the embattled leader had reached out for help to end recent political crises. The turmoil eventually brought down Khan’s nearly four-year-old coalition government this week...
WORLD
News Break
Politics
Voice of America

Special US Envoy to Horn of Africa Reportedly Stepping Down

The special U.S. envoy to the Horn of Africa is reportedly stepping away from the post with the region engulfed in political and humanitarian crises. David Satterfield is resigning just three months after his appointment, according to unnamed current and former officials who spoke to Foreign Policy magazine. Satterfield replaced veteran U.S. diplomat Jeffrey Feltman, who served as special envoy to the Horn of Africa for less than a year on the job. The magazine said Deputy Special Envoy Payton Knopf will take over the role on an interim basis.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Media Watchdogs, UN Call on Taliban to Stop Arbitrary Detention of Journalists in Afghanistan

Washington — Local media watchdogs in Afghanistan and the United Nations have called on the Taliban to stop the arbitrary detention of local journalists in Afghanistan. Afghan Journalists Safety Committee, in a statement on Thursday, said that the Taliban arrested its provincial representative in central Ghor province along with another local journalist on Wednesday.
WORLD
Voice of America

Journalists Arrested While Covering Prison Scuffle in Somaliland

Police in Somalia's breakaway Somaliland region arrested at least seven journalists Wednesday, including a VOA reporter, as they covered a prison scuffle in the region's capital, Hargeisa. VOA Somali stringer Sagal Mustafe Hassan was freed after a short detention, but the other journalists remained in custody at Hargeisa's central police...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Voice of America

African States May Be Pushing to Revive Non-Aligned Movement, Analysts Say

Some African nations' repeated abstentions on U.S.-led resolutions condemning Russia could be a subtle signal for the revival of the Non-Aligned Movement at the United Nations, analysts say. For years, the NAM had about 120 countries voicing a principle not to formally align with or against major power blocs. Since...
POLITICS
Voice of America

As Calls Grow for Justice on Ukraine, ICC Steps Forward

Paris — Calls are mounting for Russia to face a legal reckoning for atrocities its forces are allegedly committing in Ukraine. Many activists are looking toward the Hague-based International Criminal Court, which last month opened a Ukraine war crimes investigation. But experts warn delivering justice will be slow, difficult and, in some cases, impossible.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Fleeing War or Repression, Exiled Media Keep Reporting

Warsaw, Poland — On the day Russia invaded Ukraine, broadcast journalist Viktoryia Panchenko had just 15 minutes to pack. It was 5.30 a.m. and the TV presenter was at her Kyiv apartment. "I heard shooting or a rocket," she said. "It was really terrible. We had 15 minutes to...
VLADIMIR PUTIN
Voice of America

South Sudan Facing its Worst Food Crisis on Record

Geneva — The United Nations warns a record 7.74 million people, or two-thirds of South Sudan’s population, are likely to face hunger during this year’s lean season between May and July. This is the dangerous period between planting and harvesting when food stocks are at their lowest.
AFRICA

