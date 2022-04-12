ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ recovers from 4-week low as investors weigh U.S. inflation data

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * Touches its weakest intraday level since March 17 at 1.2661 * Price of U.S. oil rises 3.9% * Canadian bond yields ease across curve TORONTO, April 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, recovering from its weakest level in nearly four weeks, as oil prices rose and U.S. data showed a measure of underlying inflation climbing less than expected in March. U.S. core CPI increased by 6.5% in the 12 months through March, the largest advance since August 1982, but below the 6.6% rate that economists expected. Investors have been bracing for the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada to move aggressively to tamp down inflation. Canada's central bank is expected to raise interest rates by a half-percentage-point on Wednesday, its first hike of that magnitude since May 2020. It could also move to shrink its bloated balance sheet, a process known as quantitative tightening. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, was up 3.9% at $97.94 a barrel, as Shanghai's relaxation of some COVID-19 restrictions eased concerns about Chinese demand and OPEC said it would be impossible to replace potential supply losses from Russia. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.26 to the greenback, or 79.37 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest intraday level since March 17 at 1.2661. Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year fell 3.9 basis points to 2.66%, after touching its highest since January 2014 at 2.735% earlier in the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis)

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar advances for sixth day as Wall Street gains

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against the greenback * Trades in a range of 1.2572 to 1.2623 * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.1% * Canadian 10-year yield touches its highest since November 2018 TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, with the currency trading at nearly its strongest level since January as equity markets gained ground and operations were set to resume at Canada's second-largest railroad. Wall Street's main indexes rose as bank shares gained on growing bets of aggressive interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. Investors have been betting that the Bank of Canada will keep pace with the Fed. Both central banks are expected to hike interest rates by about 190 basis points further this year after they hiked this month for the first time since before the pandemic. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will resume operations on Tuesday as it agreed to settle a labor dispute with the union representing its conductors and engineers through arbitration, averting more pain to firms battling supply-chain disruptions. The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2580 to the greenback, or 79.49 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2572 to 1.2623. The currency was on track for its sixth day of gains, which would be the longest winning streak since March last year. On Monday, it touched its strongest intraday level since Jan. 26 at 1.2562. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports gave back some of the previous day's rally as investors weighed the potential for a European Union oil embargo on Russia. U.S. crude prices were down 1.1% at $110.91 a barrel. Canada is due on Tuesday to price its first issue of green bonds. The deal could help speed up investment in climate-friendly infrastructure projects. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year rate touched its highest level since November 2018 at 2.385%, up as much as 5.8 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
