More and more young, talented single women without children are pursuing jobs in business and STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). They should have it made. Because they are not mothers, they are not at risk for the workplace penalties mothers sometimes face. And because employers may see them (whether accurately or inaccurately) as especially committed to their work, they could have certain advantages when it comes time for a possible promotion.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO