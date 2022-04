Patrick Beverley and the Minnesota Timberwolves were the talk of the NBA last night as they were able to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers to get into the playoffs. The game wasn't easy for Minnesota as they had to come from behind in the second half, however, Beverley was a huge reason for why they won the game. He made some massive stops on defense and was able to show fans that he is one of the hardest players in the league to go up against.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO