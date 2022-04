Roger Ng , the only Goldman Sachs banker to go to trial over the global 1MDB scandal. , was found guilty for his role in the epic looting of the Malaysian fund. Ng, 49, was convicted on Friday of all three counts in the case, including conspiring to violate U.S. anti-bribery laws and conspiring to launder money. He faces a prison term as long as 30 years but is likely to get far less time.

