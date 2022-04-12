ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Former NAACP leader Alkins remembered for energy, hard work

By Chris Van Buskirk and Sam Doran
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HeQ9x_0f6lCFUr00

BOSTON (SHNS) – Leonard Alkins, a longtime face of the NAACP Boston Branch with a four-decade career in the Legislature, died of cancer Sunday, a former NAACP Boston Branch president confirmed to the News Service.

For former Boston NAACP President Michael Curry, Alkins was a mentor and good friend who had no issue engaging with a person whether they were the Massachusetts speaker of the House, Senate president, or governor.

President of Springfield NAACP appointed to Hate Crimes Task Force

“He understood that leadership isn’t always just about conflict, it’s also about relationships. And he masterfully used both tools well,” Curry said. “One particular thing marked his leadership. He let you fall down. He let you make mistakes. But he always picked you up. He had this leadership style that said, ‘Hey, I want you to learn how to do this stuff. I want you to figure it out as you go, and I always got your back.'”

Alkins began working for the state Senate in 1962, according to a biography written when he was honored with the Boston Branch’s Distinguished Service Award in 2008.

The Brockton resident went on to serve as an aide to the Senate majority leader (1965-1970), legislative assistant and administrative assistant to Senate President Kevin Harrington (1971-1978), and clerk of the Committees on Rules of the two branches until 2002. Alkins was elected president of the NAACP Boston Branch in 1995.

One hallmark of his tenure was the Knock Across Boston campaign led by the Boston Branch in 2000, according to the biography — a “persuasive, door-to-door voter education and registration campaign” which “contributed to record voter participation in communities of color.”

He also served on the NAACP’s National Resolutions Committee, the Sovereign Bank Community Advisory Group, and as chairman of the NAACP New England Area Conference’s Labor and Industry Committee.

An obituary for Alkins featuring a poem by Johnny Ray Ryder Jr. was posted to the website for the Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home in Dorchester.

Presidents of local NAACP branches serve in the role on a volunteer basis, often while they hold another job and tend to their families. It’s life or death work, Curry said, and the position can demand a lot from a person.

Having served as president of the Boston branch for six years, Curry said he knows what it takes to hold the title. And Alkins, he said, was a master of his craft — all the while raising his two kids with his wife Carole Alkins.

“The average lifespan of an NAACP president is probably three to four years because most people don’t have the capacity to give so much of their time and energy to this work because it’s draining, right. It’s very serious life or death work,” Curry said. “[Alkins] did this for over a decade, which is just phenomenal when you think about anybody leading an organization for over a decade as a volunteer with no pay.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Former Maryland legislator, NAACP leader Burns dies at 81

The Rev. Emmett C. Burns Jr., a civil rights leader in Maryland who also served in the General Assembly for 20 years, has died at age 81. Del. Benjamin Brooks Sr., who succeeded Burns in the legislature, told The Baltimore Sun that Burns died Thursday at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore from complications of a fall.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Springfield, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Obituaries
City
Dorchester, MA
City
Brockton, MA
Boston, MA
Government
City
Springfield, MA
The Independent

Ted Cruz demands Yale punish protesters who disrupted ‘free speech’ event featuring anti-LGBT+ group

Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT+ hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported. It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS 46

Remembering former Mayor Sam Massell

Chateau Elan stopped by CBS46 for a live look at what you can expect during their St. Patrick's Day event. CBS46's Rodney Harris is live at Atlantic Station with the latest on traffic. Airborne gummies recalled after reports of injury. Updated: 6 hours ago. The recall involves Airborne Gummies sold...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Legislature#Boston Campaign#Shns#The Naacp Boston Branch#Naacp Boston#The News Service#House#Hate Crimes Task Force
The Daily American

Column: Don Walukas remembered as a community leader

Don Walukas will long be remembered in Meyersdale as a community leader who wanted to work for progress.He passed away on March 5 at Goodwill Retirement Community in Grantsville, Maryland, at the age of 84, after battling complications from dementia for years. And, while Don was not in the public eye for about 10 years, I remember his glory days in Meyersdale and his thoughtful wisdom and kindness.
MEYERSDALE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy