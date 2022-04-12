ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

UA Little Rock Professor Travels to Oman to Study Middle Eastern Food Security and Environmental Sustainability

By Angelita Faller
ualr.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Rebecca Glazier, a professor in the School of Public Affairs at UA Little Rock, spent two weeks in January studying food security and environmental sustainability in Oman, a small county on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula. Now she’s bringing what she learned back to the classroom...

ualr.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Studying pauses and pulses in human mobility and their environmental impacts

Nature Reviews Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3,Â pages 157"“159 (2022)Cite this article. Human mobility was drastically reduced during COVID-19 lockdowns, and could surge beyond pre-pandemic levels as restrictions ease. A classification scheme enables robust comparative analyses of pauses and pulses in human mobility - from anthropauses to anthropulses - providing invaluable insights into anthropogenic environmental impacts.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Society
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop low-cost, environmentally friendly prosthetic leg

Universiti Malaysia Perlis and Newcastle University researchers have partnered up to make a low-cost lower limb prosthetic socket using locally derived natural fibers from agricultural waste, that would directly benefit the economy of the local community. This project is part of a joint research program between the two universities that was awarded a prestigious Research Environment Links (REL) grant as part of the Going Global Partnerships program managed by the British Council with Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT). The REL grant provides financial support for capacity-strengthening and collaboration activities to develop and sustain medium to long term relationships proposed by applicant institutions in partner countries and the UK. The project is led by Associate Professors Mohd Shukry Abdul Majid and Fauziah Mat from the School of Mechatronic Engineering, UniMAP, and Professor Tom Joyce, and Associate Professor Kheng Lim Goh from the the Faculty of Science, Agriculture and Engineering, Newcastle University.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Using tweets to predict real-time food shortages

The sentiments and emotions expressed in tweets on Twitter can be used in real time to assess where supply chain disruptions due to a pandemic, war or natural disaster may lead to food shortages, according to researchers at Penn State and the Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar. They found that food security-related tweets that expressed anger, disgust or fear were strongly correlated with actual food insufficiency in certain U.S. states early in the COVID-19 pandemic. These findings can potentially be used to develop a low-cost early warning system for identifying where food-security interventions are most needed, according to the researchers.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Oman#Anthropology#Ua Little Rock#U S State Department#Arab#The State Department
World Economic Forum

This Congolese city is transforming its plastic problem into an asset

For years, thousands of plastic bottles have been clogging hydropower turbines in the Rizizi river in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Elie Mapenzi Matabaro is transforming the plastic problem in Bukavi into a money making solution. His company, FDA group, turns plastic waste into paving slabs for the city; providing...
ENVIRONMENT
Engadget

Supercomputer simulations show climate change’s role in early human migration

Humanity's expansion across the globe is inextricably tied to the environmental conditions that our early ancestors faced. On Wednesday, a research team from South Korea's Pusan National University revealed research from supercomputing modeling that suggests just how much of humanity's rise is thanks to changes in prehistoric weather. The Pusan...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
scitechdaily.com

Climate Change Will Reshuffle Marine Ecosystems in Unexpected Ways – “Like Putting Marine Biodiversity in a Blender”

Sophisticated model reveals how predator-prey relationships affect species’ ranges. Warming of the oceans due to climate change will mean fewer productive fish species to catch in the future, according to a new Rutgers study that found as temperatures warm, predator-prey interactions will prevent species from keeping up with the conditions where they could thrive.
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

Climate change-related losses are driving the migration of farmers in Iraq

Farmers in Iraq are experiencing increasing levels of crop failure as climate change results in more extreme temperatures and droughts. This is leading to increased migration to cities, but there may not be enough work there for all the new arrivals. Farmers need help to adapt, such as drought-resistant crop...
AGRICULTURE
DOPE Quick Reads

Understanding the Collaborative Effort of World Water Day

Blue and white desk globe on green grassGuillaume de Germain/Unsplash. World Water Day is a collaborative effort to highlight the impact of access to clean water, a valuable resource needed to support sanitation systems, farming, and ecosystems. World Water Day is celebrated annually on March 22 to highlight the 2 billion individuals globally who do not have access to safe water.
yankodesign.com

3D-printed artificial reefs made from cremains are designed to regenerate marine biodiversity

Resting Reefs is a system of artificial reefs that are 3D-printed from the cremated ashes of passed-over loved ones. Spreading the ashes of relatives who’ve passed over across the ocean is a beautiful way to memorialize loved ones. While the symbolism behind it is the point of tossing your loved ones’ ashes into the wind, Royal College of Art graduates Louise Lenborg Skajem and Aura Elena Murillo Pérez developed a means to still memorialize our passed-over loved ones while regenerating endangered ecosystems in the process. Resting Reef, a line of artificial reefs made from cremated ashes using 3D technologies, marks the culmination of Lenborg Skajem’s and Murillo Pérez’s studies at RCA.
ENVIRONMENT
World Economic Forum

The US must rethink how it uses and reuses wastewater

More than 80% of the world’s sewage gets discharged into waterways, which pollutes lakes, rivers, and the ocean. A circular economy approach to wastewater means much of this wasted water can be reused for anything from industrial agriculture to brewing beer. Data can be a key tool in preparing...
ENVIRONMENT
technologynetworks.com

Innovative Way Developed To Look for Endocrine Disruptors in Wastewater

Treating pollutants, such as endocrine disruptors, is an effective way to protect the environment. Endocrine disruptors are chemicals that alter the hormonal systems and the development of organisms that are exposed to them, even in small quantities. Doctoral student Julie Robitaille and Professor Valérie Langlois of the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) are working on an effluent analysis tool to predict their harmful effects.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy