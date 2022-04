GREENWICH — Town officials are closely monitoring COVID-19 as the number of new cases climbs statewide and the rate of infection moves into the “red zone” in Greenwich. At issue is the latest subvariant of the omicron variant, which sent COVID-19 cases spiking at the start of 2022. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes this subvariant, known as BA.2, is responsible for more than 90 percent of the new infections in the Northeast.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO