Agriculture

A Massive Avian Flu Outbreak Is Driving Up the Price of Eggs

By Audrey Carleton
Vice
Vice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An outbreak of avian flu is sweeping North America, threatening birds in zoos, farms, and forests. Millions of birds have already been killed at farms to slow the spread, and the outbreak is driving up the wholesale price of staples like eggs. The H5N1 strain of the avian flu,...

