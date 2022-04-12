ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Victoria's Secret Models Celebrate Mother's Day in Latest Campaign

By HB Team
Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of Mother’s Day (May 8), Victoria’s Secret has invited its models and their mothers, grandmothers and children to shoot a new campaign. The visuals star Brooke Shields, Chanel Iman, Yumi Nu,...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

The Beckham Men Stun in Dior for Their Recent Wedding Attire

Brooklyn, David, Romeo and Cruz Beckham looked handsome as ever wearing Dior by Kim Jones to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz‘s wedding on Saturday. The groom wore a custom Dior men’s collection black wool peak lapel tailcoat, which featured a silver chain. The outfit included matching pants with satin stripe, a white cotton vest, a white cotton pocket square, a white cotton wing-tip collar shirt with plastron piqué, a white cotton bow-tie and black polished leather derbies.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Lil' Kim's Camouflaged Hair Further Proves She's the Queen of Setting Trends

Lil’ Kim will forever be a trendsetter, and her latest hairstyle is a testament to that. The rapper matched her hair to her outfit, giving camouflage a new meaning. “Gametime,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her concert look, which she got help putting together. “When you let your sister who is high as f–k help you get dressed … Can you spot it?” Lil’ Kim’s fit consisted of camouflage and earthy tones, which she applied to her half-up, half-down hair.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hari Nef
Person
Chanel Iman
Person
Paloma Elsesser
Person
Lais Ribeiro
Person
Brooke Shields
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mother didn't know she was pregnant until she spotted her son's tiny arm in a hospital toilet bowl: 23-year-old says she thought her excruciating stomach ache was just constipation

A student who had no idea she was even pregnant until she gave birth in a hospital toilet after being admitted with stomach pains has welcomed her 'miracle' baby. Lalene Malik was rushed to A&E at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, London, by her family after suffering an excruciating stomach ache at home in Greenford, west London, on March 26.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Secret#Og
Hello Magazine

Nicola Peltz upgrades diamond ring after $3million wedding to Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham may not be on their honeymoon, but they are still very much on cloud nine. On Wednesday, five days after they said 'I do' in a star-studded Jewish ceremony, the couple headed out for brunch with three very important people, Nicola's best friend Angela, her stylist Leslie Fremar and their PR Alex Shack.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Expecting Her First Child With Sam Asghari

Congratulations are in order for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. The couple is expecting their first child together. Spears took to Instagram to share the news, revealing that she took a pregnancy test after Asghari joked she was pregnant with a food baby. “So I got a pregnancy test … And uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she wrote before teasing the possibility of having twins. “Four days later, I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing!!! If two are in there, I might just lose it. I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Hypebae

Rihanna on What She "Loves Most" About Her Relationship With A$AP Rocky

For the most part, Rihanna likes to keep her relationship with A$AP Rocky private, but the singer-slash-entrepreneur opened up about their romance for a new Vogue cover story. Riri shared intimate details about their bond, including her favorite qualities. “What I love the most about us?” she asked before answering. “Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.”
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Fans Are Convinced Kylie Jenner Faked Her Appearance at 'The Kardashians' Premiere

The Kardashian-Jenner family took over social media once again earlier this week as they arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of their new Hulu show, The Kardashians. While her mother Kris and sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé were in attendance (Kendall was later revealed to be sick that day), fans are convinced that Kylie Jenner faked being at the event.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman praised for dumping boyfriend before vacation flight after being treated poorly by his mother

A woman has been applauded for refusing to get on a flight with her boyfriend’s family, after his mother gave her a coach plane ticket when the rest of the group was given first class one.In a recent post shared in the popular Subreddit, “Am I the A**shole?,” a Reddit user who goes by the username u/NoTGoingThank explained how her boyfriend’s parents paid for their own, their children and their children’s partners’  trip to Cabo. However, according to the original poster (OP), her boyfriend’s mom, Becky, isn’t a fan of her.“Becky, his mom, [doesn’t] seem to like me for...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hypebae

Justin Bieber x Vespa Unveil Long-Awaited Collab

Following a teaser in late 2021, Justin Bieber and Vespa have finally revealed their anticipated collaboration. The luxury Italian scooter brand, known for its previous fashion partnerships with Sean Wotherspoon, Giorgio Armani and Christian Dior, has tapped the Canadian singer to create a monochromatic white version of the Vespa Sprint. Every detail from the saddles to the grips is splashed in white to represent the values that both Bieber and Vespa share.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

How Kate Middleton will celebrate Mother's Day with George, Charlotte and Louis

Mother's Day is being celebrated in the UK this Sunday and one household that are sure to join in the festivities are the Cambridges. Prince William and Kate usually mark the day in private with their three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, although in the past they have given their social media followers a glimpse into how they've celebrated.
WORLD
Hypebae

Kourtney Kardashian Brings Flowers to Her Spring Manicure

Since her love affair began with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian has been on a rocker-chic roll. Lately, the reality TV star has been channeling her edgier side. From sporting a black French tips at this year’s Oscars, to wearing chrome silver nails that match Barker’s tooth gems, she hasn’t missed a beat. Her latest manicure, however, features a dainty, spring-ready design that’s starkly different from her recent nail art.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s husband, Sean Burke, is dating ‘someone new’

As Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s relationship with girlfriend Victoria Brito heats up, her husband has a new woman of his own. “After about a year of being ‘single’ I’ve been on a handful of dates with someone new,” Sean Burke tells Page Six exclusively, without revealing the identity of his lady friend. “It’s taken me a long time to even start dating because of work and adjusting to co-parenting,” adds the businessman, who shares kids Bella, 21, Rowan, 19, Jacob, 16, twins Curran and Caden, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4, with the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star.  “For right now, my...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy