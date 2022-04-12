Victoria's Secret Models Celebrate Mother's Day in Latest Campaign

Congratulations are in order for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. The couple is expecting their first child together. Spears took to Instagram to share the news, revealing that she took a pregnancy test after Asghari joked she was pregnant with a food baby. “So I got a pregnancy test … And uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she wrote before teasing the possibility of having twins. “Four days later, I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing!!! If two are in there, I might just lose it. I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have.”

