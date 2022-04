ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Parents, you could get $8,000 for childcare when you file your 2021 taxes. Here’s how. For many of you, tax season could be the most wonderful time of the year. That's because some family-friendly tax credits this year could put much more money in your pocket. A big one is expanded credits for dependent care.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 22 DAYS AGO