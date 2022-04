LATEST: The level of risk from Wednesday storm threats has diminished. However, a wind advisory has been issued for much of northern Indiana from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A quiet and warm start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°. There could be a few showers popping this morning. Not expecting anything severe this morning. The severe weather risk arrives late this afternoon and early evening. The line of storms moves in from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. This line could bring damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail. Rain and storms should move out by midnight. Lows tonight will fall to the lower 40s.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO