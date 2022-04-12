ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

Schools from Chester, Delaware Counties Participate in ‘What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?’ Video Contest

 1 day ago

Garnet Valley and New Way Air Bearings.Image via CCEDC.

The manufacturing industry in Chester and Delaware counties was the focus as several local manufacturers were featured in the “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” student video contest. 

Over the past year, local students from 11 area middle schools teamed up with area manufacturers to create two-minute video profiles that feature what the manufacturers produce, how they make their products, and how working in a technology-driven environment can be a rewarding career. Videos were reviewed by a panel of judges, and the public cast more than 10,000 votes for the Viewer’s Choice Award during three days of online voting. 

“’What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?’ helps students not only learn about these careers but also provides opportunities for students to explore them outside of the classroom and gain necessary workplace readiness skills to prepare them for future internships and employment,” said Patti Van Cleave, Vice President of Workforce Development and STEM at the Chester County Economic Development Council. 

Organized by the CCEDC’s Manufacturing Alliance of Chester & Delaware Counties, the annual awards ceremony and manufacturing expo was held on April 6 at Penn State Great Valley. More than 200 people attended the event where the following winning schools and videos were announced: 

The winner of the Outstanding Overall Video was Garnet Valley Middle School’s profile of New Way Air Bearings. Meanwhile, the Viewer’s Choice Award went to Penn’s Grove Middle School’s profile of R-V Industries, Inc. 

The following schools and manufacturers were also recognized for excellence: 

  • Avon Grove Charter School’s profile of CPV 
  • Delaware County Christian School’s profile of Onexia, Inc. 
  • Octorara Junior High School’s profile of JGM 
  • Springton Lake Middle School – Team Gold’s profile of United Safety & Survivability Company 
  • Springton Lake Middle School – Team Red’s profile of Bender 

Other student/manufacturer pairings included Collegium Charter School with Idemia Augmented Identity, Great Valley Middle School with Loparex, Owen J. Roberts Middle School with ifm Prover, and Phoenixville Middle School with Omega Design Corporation. 

All videos can be found at the “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” website.

VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

