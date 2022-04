RockyTHON at Western Illinois University is back and ready to raise even more money for the kids!. The 2022 RockyTHON (Dance Marathon) will look a little different this year, going six hours instead of the usual 12, but WIU students are ready to ROCK the house to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) hospitals, St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. The event kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26 in the University Union Grand Ballroom, and will run until 8 p.m., with this year’s final fundraising reveal happening around 7:45 p.m.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 20 DAYS AGO