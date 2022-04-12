ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Chester County OIC’s Ukrainian Relief Project Provides Aid — and Hope — to Beleaguered Nation

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C7D2B_0f6lAzjL00
Image via Chester County OIC.

As Ukraine continues to suffer from Russia’s invasion, organizations like the Chester County OIC are doing their part to provide supplies, relief, and aid to the beleaguered nation.

The OIC improves the lives of disadvantaged adults by creating educational and employment opportunities, but it has decided to give back in another way as well. The Coatesville-based nonprofit’s programs serve several Ukrainian students, some of whom still have family living in the country.

When ESL student Alina Tuteiko shared that her father and brother were fighting in the army, and that her mother was hiding in a bomb shelter, OIC leaders coordinated a Ukrainian Relief Project to send supplies to Lviv, the sixth-largest city in Ukraine and the largest city in the nation’s western half. Donations then went out to other cities.

“OIC is a second home for me,” said Tuteiko. “It is a great program that gives opportunities for everyone to improve their English, as well as opportunities to find friends from all over the world and to feel more confident in the USA. The OIC is always ready to help and support you, even in such a difficult situation like what is happening right now in my motherland. The donations we’ve collected together help the Ukrainian people stay strong and fight bravely for Ukraine and for the democratic world.”

After compiling a list of items that Ukrainian charities urgently needed, the OIC distributed flyers, and a number of people and organizations responded with donations.

“When something this terrible is happening on an international level, we often feel helpless, wondering what we could possibly do to support others so far away,” said Maryann Stravous, the OIC’s Workforce Education Director. “With Alina’s help in orchestrating the delivery of items, it was amazing to me to see the level of support provided by so many organizations and individuals who rallied, pulling together resources and supplies in a short period of time. I am grateful to all who participated in this important effort.”

Among the donations were towels, diapers, blankets, tents, hygiene products, and sleeping bags. Other supplies included bandages, painkillers, baby formula, coffee, and flashlights. Arti Neiss, an ESL (English as a Second Language) instructor, even made a blanket.

“Relief efforts for the people of Ukraine, like that from the OIC and the friends of OIC, are an expression of support and care for this nation under siege,” said Alan Alesius, Tuteiko’s ESL teacher. “God bless Alina and her father and brother, who are on the frontlines fighting in Ukraine, and her entire family. May they be safe during this difficult time, and may all of the relief efforts reach Ukrainians in need.”

Learn more about the Chester County OIC.

Image via Chester County OIC.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Leaders of 3 EU countries take train to Kyiv in show of support for Ukraine

The prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia traveled by train to Kyiv on Tuesday to show support for Ukraine as Russian attacks on the capital city intensified. Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki, Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic and Janez Jansa of Slovenia are the first foreign leaders to...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, PA
Government
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Chester County, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Fox News

Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian air defense systems gifted by unidentified European country

Russia’s military on Monday is claiming to have destroyed air defense systems that were "delivered to the Kyiv regime by a European country." The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said in a statement that the four S-300 launchers were hidden in a hanger near the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro and that 25 Ukrainian soldiers were also hit in the strike, according to Reuters.
MILITARY
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Thousands of Russian demonstrators take to streets across Germany after claiming they have been 'victims of daily aggression' in wake of Ukraine invasion

Some 2,000 pro-Russian supporters marched through Frankfurt this afternoon amid demonstrations in several German cities backing President Vladimir Putin. A 350-car motorcade set off from Hannover to be greeted by 700 counter-demonstrators pledging their support for Ukraine. The motorcade, flying Russian and also a few German flags, is protesting against...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainian Language#Russia#Charity#Beleaguered Nation#The Chester County Oic#Esl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy