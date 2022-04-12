Chester County OIC’s Ukrainian Relief Project Provides Aid — and Hope — to Beleaguered Nation

Image via Chester County OIC.

As Ukraine continues to suffer from Russia’s invasion, organizations like the Chester County OIC are doing their part to provide supplies, relief, and aid to the beleaguered nation.

The OIC improves the lives of disadvantaged adults by creating educational and employment opportunities, but it has decided to give back in another way as well. The Coatesville-based nonprofit’s programs serve several Ukrainian students, some of whom still have family living in the country.

When ESL student Alina Tuteiko shared that her father and brother were fighting in the army, and that her mother was hiding in a bomb shelter, OIC leaders coordinated a Ukrainian Relief Project to send supplies to Lviv, the sixth-largest city in Ukraine and the largest city in the nation’s western half. Donations then went out to other cities.

“OIC is a second home for me,” said Tuteiko. “It is a great program that gives opportunities for everyone to improve their English, as well as opportunities to find friends from all over the world and to feel more confident in the USA. The OIC is always ready to help and support you, even in such a difficult situation like what is happening right now in my motherland. The donations we’ve collected together help the Ukrainian people stay strong and fight bravely for Ukraine and for the democratic world.”

After compiling a list of items that Ukrainian charities urgently needed, the OIC distributed flyers, and a number of people and organizations responded with donations.

“When something this terrible is happening on an international level, we often feel helpless, wondering what we could possibly do to support others so far away,” said Maryann Stravous, the OIC’s Workforce Education Director. “With Alina’s help in orchestrating the delivery of items, it was amazing to me to see the level of support provided by so many organizations and individuals who rallied, pulling together resources and supplies in a short period of time. I am grateful to all who participated in this important effort.”

Among the donations were towels, diapers, blankets, tents, hygiene products, and sleeping bags. Other supplies included bandages, painkillers, baby formula, coffee, and flashlights. Arti Neiss, an ESL (English as a Second Language) instructor, even made a blanket.

“Relief efforts for the people of Ukraine, like that from the OIC and the friends of OIC, are an expression of support and care for this nation under siege,” said Alan Alesius, Tuteiko’s ESL teacher. “God bless Alina and her father and brother, who are on the frontlines fighting in Ukraine, and her entire family. May they be safe during this difficult time, and may all of the relief efforts reach Ukrainians in need.”