Troy Police investigate shots fired call

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department responded to a shots fired call on the morning of Tuesday, April 12. Police responded to the area of River Street and Glen Avenue for the report.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Troy Police Detectives at 518-270-4421 or submit a web tip at www.troypd.org.

