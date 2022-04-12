Troy Police investigate shots fired call
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department responded to a shots fired call on the morning of Tuesday, April 12. Police responded to the area of River Street and Glen Avenue for the report.Albany Police: Shots fired in Albany
Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Troy Police Detectives at 518-270-4421 or submit a web tip at www.troypd.org.
