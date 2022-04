East Grand Forks is readying an RFP to hire a consultant to help move a proposed intercity bridge at 32nd Avenue South forward. East Grand Forks Administrator David Murphy told council members last night (Tuesday) the goal is to get the project as shovel ready as possible to take advantage of outside funding – including federal dollars. Murphy says the consultant will guide the process in conjunction with the Minnesota D-O-T. “They have quite a bit of guidelines for rehabbing a bridge…replacing a bridge…and refurbishing a bridge…but not a new bridge at a new location and site.”

