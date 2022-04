Maybe you have a toddler like me that thinks they know it all. Your child is full of independence and very rarely wants your help. And if you are anything like me, you want to step in and help them right away because it would just be easier, and the task would get done much quicker. But wait! Letting your child discover how to complete a task on his or her own is doing so much more than you think.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 26 DAYS AGO