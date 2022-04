(ABC 6 News) - Due to new areas and growth in population, the City of Albert Lea is redistricting its council wards for the first time since 1992. The plan would shift some voters from Ward one in northern Albert Lea into Ward two. This shift would result in the term for the ward one city council seat, now held by Rich Murray, ending two years sooner than scheduled.

