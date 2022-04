Hidden amid the usual "coming this fall" slate of video game announcements is one big change: the extrication of "FIFA" from all future EA Sports products. On Thursday, Giant Bomb reporter and host Jeff Grubb followed up on an October 2021 report about the trademarked term "EA Sports Football Club," possibly shortened to "EA Sports FC." Grubb wondered exactly what the EAFC might refer to. EA Sports games come packed with a variety of single-player and online modes that range from cinematic story sequences to card-collecting, microtransaction-fueled frenzies. So the trademark could have referred to any kind of in-game mode—or the term could have been snapped up for nonpublic-facing reasons.

