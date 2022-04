Erik ten Hag of Ajax has reached a verbal agreement to become the next manager of Manchester United, according to the Athletic on Tuesday. One of the worst-kept secrets to come out of the international break has finally put the Manchester United managerial search to bed. Ralf Rangnick was hired on a six-month contract as manager which came with a two-year consultation role ahead of the new season. At the time, it wouldn't have been farfetched to imagine a scenario where he would be recommended to stay put as manager, but disappointing results led the club to look elsewhere, and a deal for ten Hag is now in final stages.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO