PS5 Restock Tracker: Console Drops Expected on Tuesday, April 12

Spring has sprung, yet it’s still undeniably difficult to buy a PS5. What’s new? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.That said, things are certainly looking up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. In the first few weeks alone, we’ve seen restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods, AO, John Lewis & Partners (finally), Smyths Toys, Game – twice, Currys and Argos.Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.Read more:GTA 5: Rockstar confirms new features to expect on PS5Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-orderGran Turismo 7 review: An unbeatable racing experience9 best PS5 games for every kind of playerGhostwire: Tokyo review – a short an memorable open worldCheck stock from UK PS5 retailers below:VeryArgosScanGameSmyths ToysPlayStation DirectAO AmazonShopToJohn Lewis & PartnersAsdaCurrysTescoBT ShopEEBox.co.ukStudioLittlewoods

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 DAYS AGO