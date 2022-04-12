ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PS5 Restock Tracker: Console Drops Expected on Tuesday, April 12

By Russell Holly, Oscar Gonzalez
CNET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTarget is looking more and more like the next place to find a big PS5 restock, which is great since it's been a slow week. PS5 restock leaker Jake Randall suggests it'll be at least another day before that restock happens -- but realistically it could be any morning this week....

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Apple's iPad Air 4 crashes to record-low price in fantastic deal at Amazon

Thanks to the recent release of the iPad Air 5, Amazon now has a fantastic deal on Apple's slightly older (but still great) iPad Air 4. You can get this 2020 iPad on sale for $469.99 (was $599) when you apply an additional $66.78 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $129 and the lowest price we've ever seen for the powerful tablet.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop is down to $349 at Walmart — but hurry

The days when you had to spend almost a thousand dollars to get a competent, fast laptop are long gone. Nowadays, you can find excellent laptop deals on models with a modern design, great specs, and solid reliability, especially if you’re willing to go with an AMD processor. For example, we found this fantastic offer at Walmart that you can pick up right now. You can get the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor for just $349, a $101 discount on the regular price of $450. That’s a steal of a price for a fully-featured, modern Windows laptop.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro with the M1 processor is $50 off at Amazon

Ladies and gentlemen, once again, it’s the weekend — now featuring an extra hour of sunshine, whether you like it or not. On the deals front, Amazon is currently offering the 11-inch iPad Pro in its 128GB, Wi-Fi-ready configuration for $749. That’s $50 off the 2021 tablet’s regular asking price of $799, which matches the price of the 2022 10.9-inch iPad Air with 256GB of storage.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy Slashes Prices of TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More for 24 Hours Only

Best Buy just launched a new 24-hour flash sale, with savings on smart TVs, wireless headphones, small appliances and much more. Big brands like Sony, Samsung, Dell, Apple and more have cut prices on popular items. And if you're currently in the market for a new computer or tablet, now could be the time to take the plunge, as some great options are marked down, including an Acer Chromebook for just $79. If you see something you want, act fast -- these deals expire tonight.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consoles#Tracker#Mobile#Video Game#Target#Twitter
Digital Trends

This deal drops the price of this LG OLED TV by $600 at Walmart

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with an OLED TV, here’s your chance to buy one for a much lower price than usual. While most of these TVs may still be beyond your budget even with retailers’ OLED TV deals and 4K TV deals, you can currently purchase the 55-inch LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV from Walmart TV deals at $600 off, which brings its price down to a more affordable $1,197 from its original price of $1,797.
ELECTRONICS
Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Lenovo Laptop deals — flash sale on must-have models now on

Lenovo has made a lot of waves in the laptop industry in the past couple of years, with a range of great devices from Chromebooks to gaming laptops. If you’ve wanted to pick one up for a while but have been shying away because of their price, you’re in luck. Lenovo has a flash sale on several of their best models, with up to several hundred dollars in savings.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad with 256GB storage falls to a new Amazon low

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With an improved camera, boosted performance and excellent battery life, Apple's 2021...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Android Police

Samsung’s March 2022 security update starts landing on Galaxy devices in the US

It’s become customary for Samsung to send out security updates to its devices before the month starts. Its March release was no different, and started rolling out a few days before the end of February. So far, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S10 Lite, the entire Galaxy S9 series, and the Galaxy A52 have all seen the update — at least in international markets. Now Samsung's extending availability to users in the US, as the new update starts hitting devices in the States beginning with the Galaxy S21.
CELL PHONES
CNET

PS5 Restock Tracker: Finding a PlayStation 5 on Monday, March 21

Last week was one of the better weeks for PS5 restocks in recent memory, which hopefully means this week will be more of the same. It's likely the next big PS5 restock will come from Amazon, which won't have either of these limitations. The website has referenced making its PS5 restock available to Amazon Prime subscribers before the end of the month, which we're going to continue to follow. Separate from this PS5 restock, it's likely PlayStation Direct will send out emails in the next day or two for an invite-only event later in the week. If you haven't signed up for Sony's exclusive PS5 restock service, you can do so here.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Xbox Series X Restock Tracker: Where to look if you missed drops at GameStop and Walmart

It's been a challenge to find an Xbox Series X restock recently, but that might be changing. After Walmart surprised everyone with an afternoon restock on Thursday, GameStop announced there would be console bundles in select stores across the US on Friday morning. It's been a while since the last back-to-back Xbox Series X restock events, which may be a sign of this dry period we're seeing across the past month slowly come to a close.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 UK stock – live: Latest restock news from Asda, BT, Smyths and more

Spring has sprung, yet it’s still undeniably difficult to buy a PS5. What’s new? It has now been well over a year since its launch, yet we’re all still struggling to find a console thanks to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.That said, things are certainly looking up this March after having faced a dire start to 2022 with the worst two months for drops on record in January and February. In the first few weeks alone, we’ve seen restocks from Amazon, EE, Hamleys, ShopTo, PlayStation Direct, Very, Littlewoods, AO, John Lewis & Partners (finally), Smyths Toys, Game – twice, Currys and Argos.Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new machine. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.Read more:GTA 5: Rockstar confirms new features to expect on PS5Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-orderGran Turismo 7 review: An unbeatable racing experience9 best PS5 games for every kind of playerGhostwire: Tokyo review – a short an memorable open worldCheck stock from UK PS5 retailers below:VeryArgosScanGameSmyths ToysPlayStation DirectAO AmazonShopToJohn Lewis & PartnersAsdaCurrysTescoBT ShopEEBox.co.ukStudioLittlewoods
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Hurry! Dell is having a refurbished laptop sale for the next 48 hours!

You’ll be able to enjoy significant savings by taking advantage of the various laptop deals that retailers are offering. However, if most of the offers are still outside of your budget for a new laptop, you might want to shift your focus to refurbished laptop deals. Now is actually a great time to buy from Dell laptop deals, as there’s a refurbished laptop sale that slashes 48% off the price of any item that you see on DellRefurbished.com.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Today’s best laptop deal is the Dell Inspiron 15 for $245

Even if you’re on a tight budget, you’ll be able to buy a new laptop that fits your needs if you take time to look through retailers’ laptop deals. It’s highly recommended that you begin your search with Dell laptop deals though, as the brand’s devices provide a lot of bang for your buck. For example, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is currently available for a very affordable $245, after Dell’s $60 discount on the laptop’s original price of $305.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Samsung Rumored to Launch Another Foldable Phone This Year

Samsung is rumored to launch a third foldable device later this year, but this time around the phone may have a rollable or scrollable screen. Reliable Twitter tipster Ice universe on Thursday said Samsung's "mysterious third foldable device" is set to be released in the second half of this year, adding that there's a high probability of it being a "scroll screen phone."
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy