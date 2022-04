Elon Musk envisions a future where passengers ride in underground tunnels to the airport in Tesla automobiles, and San Antonio might be game for trying to make it a reality.Board members of the Alamo Regional Mobility Authority—San Antonio’s top transportation planning agency—voted to conduct a study into the feasibility of underground tunnels between the airport and downtown. The San Antonio Express-News reports that the agency has agreed to negotiate with the Boring Company, which is Musk’s underground tunneling venture. Michael Lynd Jr., the chairman of the mobility authority, was cautious to note that the agency is only in talks for...

