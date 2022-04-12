ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Southbound Hwy 75 on-ramp reopens after semi rollover

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
 1 day ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: The on-ramp from Highway 20 to southbound Highway 75 has reopened after being blocked for most of the morning.

Authorities responded to a crash Tuesday just after 8 a.m. after a semi rolled over on that on-ramp.

Officer Valerie Rose with the Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 news that the semi driver had minor injuries, but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

A view from the KCAU 9 studio camera. 4.12.2022

The driver allegedly lost control while driving, officials said. The semi was hauling beans at the time of the rollover.

The semi tractor and trailer have been removed.

