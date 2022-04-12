Lukashenko says the world will quickly go hungry without fertilisers- RIA

April 12 (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that without fertilisers there would be no harvest and global hunger would quickly increase, RIA news agency reported.

Belarus and Russia are major producers of potash fertilisers. Western sanctions on both countries since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 have disrupted shipments.

Lukashenko was speaking after talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the Russian Far East. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Gareth Jones)