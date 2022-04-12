ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Ukraine’s defense tactics

By Hayley Boyd
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6HcF_0f6l87YF00

Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including the investigation of an unconfirmed report of a chemical attack and the new Russian military commander. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Lviv#Russian#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian warship 'seriously damaged' as Polish president accuses Putin of ‘terrorism’

The Russian Defence Ministry has said the entire crew of a key warship has been evacuated, following reports the Moskva missile cruiser had been struck and badly damaged by Ukrainian forces.Russia’s state media confirmed the Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, had been seriously damaged “as a result of detonation of ammunition that occurred as a result of a fire”. A Ukrainian official earlier said the Moskva had been hit by two missiles.Meanwhile, Polish president Andrzej Duda has accused Russia of “terrorism”, saying those responsible for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine should be brought to justice for their...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Zelensky tells Moscow 'it's time to talk'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Russia to meet for talks, saying it was time to restore "territorial integrity and justice" for Ukraine. His appeal appeal came as fierce fighting continued, 23 days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

Live Updates | Russia hits Ukraine from the air and sea

The governor of the region that includes Ukraine's fourth-largest city, Dnipro, says the airport was hit twice by missile attacks on Sunday. The Ukrainian military command said Russian forces also keep shelling Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, and have kept up their siege of Mariupol, the key southern port city that has been under attack for nearly six weeks.
MILITARY
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy