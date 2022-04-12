Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Ukraine’s defense tactics
Journalist and editor of ‘Lviv Now’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including the investigation of an unconfirmed report of a chemical attack and the new Russian military commander. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, lvivlab.com .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
