ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Archaeological site along the Nile opens a window on the Nubian civilization that flourished in ancient Sudan

By Michele R. Buzon, Professor of Anthropology, Purdue University
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vUvX_0f6l828c00
Thousands of years ago, people in this part of Sudan used underground tombs to bury their dead. Michele R. Buzon , CC BY-ND

Circular mounds of rocks dot the desert landscape at the archaeological site of Tombos in northern Sudan. They reveal tumuli – the underground burial tombs used at least as far back as 2500 B.C. by ancient inhabitants who called this region Kush or Nubia . As a bioarchaeologist who excavates and analyzes human skeletal remains along with their related grave goods, I’ve been working at Tombos for more than 20 years.

Discussions about ancient history in Africa are dominated by the rise of Egypt. But there were several societies that rose to great power in the Nile River Valley since the middle of the third millennium B.C., including this often overshadowed neighbor to Egypt’s south. Even though ancient Kush rivaled and, at times, conquered Egypt, there’s been a relative lack of modern attention paid to this civilization. Early 20th century research expanded scholars’ understandings of ancient Kush, but the interpretations had colonial and racist biases that often obscured this civilization’s strengths and achievements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ipAdf_0f6l828c00
Along its length, the Nile has six cataracts – rocky places with shallow, fast moving water. Tombos is at the Third Cataract. Michele R. Buzon , CC BY-ND

I’m co-director , with Stuart Tyson Smith , of the excavations at Tombos. These burials tell our archaeological team about many aspects of life and death in this place millennia ago. Just like those living along the Nile River today, ancient people dealt with various challenges including environmental changes, sociopolitical transitions and interactions with other groups. Equally important to our discoveries about the past is sharing our findings with the local community and supporting Sudanese who want to pursue archaeology careers.

Illuminating life and death at Tombos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Aevq_0f6l828c00
Members of the research team looking for subterranean structures. Stuart Tyson Smith , CC BY-ND

The remains of the ancient inhabitants of Tombos reveal information about their physical activity , as well as infection and nutrition . Conditions such as heart disease , cancer and the effects of hard labor all leave marks on the human body that provide insights into the epidemiology of disease in the past. They help us trace the factors that play a role in health conditions and their social context. For example, we’ve found the remains of an adult woman and child who lived with a growth disorder , which shows that people with physical differences were incorporated into society.

By analyzing the isotopes, or forms of chemical elements, incorporated into inhabitants’ teeth, we’re able to piece together where they may have lived during childhood .

As the team uncovers what lies beneath the ground , we learn about individual ancient community members . For instance, we’ve found the remains of an older woman who lived into her 60s and experienced arthritis, a younger woman whose burial included a baby, and a middle-aged woman with a basket full of whole and broken small figurines, beads and other items. Discovering people who apparently lived different kinds of lives lets our team create a picture of who populated Tombos when it was thriving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZF9UK_0f6l828c00
Research team members excavating a tumulus burial structure. Michele R. Buzon , CC BY-ND

The tomb structures show us how people wanted to represent themselves and their families publicly after death. We can link body position and the artifacts accompanying the burials to different cultural and religious practices. One well-provisioned burial of a middle-aged man included both a bed and coffin, combining traditional Nubian and Egyptian practices. The tomb also contained bronze bowls, a decorated wooden box, a pile of amulets that were treated as magical objects and a cache of iron weapons, which demonstrate early iron use in Nubia.

We’ve found that when Egyptians ruled Nubians during the New Kingdom empire around 1200 B.C., some immigrant Egyptians and local people selected Egyptian-style pyramid and chamber tombs for their burials. At the same time, some people at Tombos also used the local tumulus tomb structure similar to earlier graves in Nubia, showing how much people varied in their choices about burial.

Involving today’s inhabitants with finds from the past

Our archaeological team’s ability to successfully build a picture of people from the past relies on active and close engagement with the local community. Our interactions with town residents – through archaeological work, casual conversations over tea and formal presentations of our findings – have shown us that they are proud of the region’s ancient people and wish for themselves and others to know more about them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Knn6I_0f6l828c00
The archaeological team prioritizes sharing their findings with the local community, particularly the women, who are less likely to work at the site as laborers. The author is third from the right. Michele R. Buzon , CC BY-ND

A recent lecture and discussion that my Sudanese colleague, Remah Abdelrahim Kabashi Ahmed, and I held for the women of Tombos showed us how curious they are about the past as well as the present. Remah, who is training in bioarchaeology, and I answered questions such as: What kind of medicine did people use then? How old was the baby at death? Why did people put a bed and jewelry in their tomb? They notice the use of beds in ancient burials that look similar to those carved in recent times. They ask if we as women find the work physically difficult.

Importantly, they tell us that they want more presentations because their male family members who work at the archaeological site with us don’t share with them what we’ve found. As a result, we’ve expanded our outreach in many ways, including by collaborating with the local schools to produce some teaching materials about archaeology, local history and Tombos site findings. We also hosted a teacher and her students on a tour of the site to see our open excavations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ADp0p_0f6l828c00
A tour of the site by a fifth-grade class is part of the archaeologists’ outreach to the local community. Michele Buzon , CC BY-ND

We work closely with the Sudanese administrative body that oversees archaeological research, the National Corporation for Antiquities and Museums. But this is not enough. It’s important for foreign researchers to study the past in collaboration with partners from the community and Sudanese academic colleagues. These partnerships are vital steps in working together to create new knowledge about the region’s ancient history and improve upon the exclusionary and racist perspectives of earlier researchers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O901m_0f6l828c00
Mohamed Faroug Ali in a stone-lined tomb structure. Stuart Tyson Smith , CC BY-ND

Tombos team member Mohamed Faroug Ali, a Sudanese archaeologist at International University of Africa in Khartoum, led the creation of the American Sudanese Archaeological Research Center , with the goal of encouraging international research and collaboration in Sudan. We’ve run virtual lectures and provided scholarships for Sudanese students pursuing degrees in archaeology. We’re working toward developing a degree program at the International University of Africa.

Our goal is to support training Sudanese so local people – with more direct connections to the ancient civilization we’re studying – can participate in these archaeological projects at all levels. Promoting and practicing ethical research that includes the people who live in the area today is as important to the Tombos team as learning more about the lives of the ancient inhabitants.

[ Understand new developments in science, health and technology, each week. Subscribe to The Conversation’s science newsletter .]

Michele R. Buzon receives funding from the National Science Foundation and the National Geographic Society. The Sudan National Corporation for Antiquities and Museums permits her archaeological research and related activities. She is a founding member and Treasurer of the American Sudanese Archaeological Research Center.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 32

Greatest Person
1d ago

as close as this site is to Egypt they made sure to call them nubians. these site are the same as the so called Egyptian priests and common nobles were burried in.

Reply(6)
2
Related
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists May Have Just Uncovered The Burial Sites Of Dozens Of Ancient British Kings

These 65 graves mostly date from the fifth and sixth centuries C.E., the period of the mythical King Arthur — and one of these graves may actually be his. Archaeologists have long grappled with a historical mystery: the strange absence of British kings’ graves from post-Roman Britain. Now, new research suggests that up to 65 royal graves from the fifth and sixth centuries have been hiding in plain sight, largely unadorned and tucked within regular cemeteries.
SCIENCE
BBC

Egypt's newly discovered ancient tombs are more than 4,000 years old

Archaeologists have recently discovered five tombs at Saqqara in Egypt, the site of the first pyramid. The burial chambers are more than 4,000 years old and experts say they are in a good state of preservation with hieroglyphics, carved walls and relics all being discovered. They are believed to be...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civilization#Nile River#Nubian#The Third Cataract
Daily Mail

Waving a Nazi flag or showing memorabilia bearing swastikas will FINALLY be made illegal as far-right groups grow across Australia

Waving a Nazi flag or displaying memorabilia bearing swastikas will be criminalised in NSW with the state government preparing laws to ban the hateful symbol. Attorney-General Mark Speakman has indicated the government is committed to introducing its own bill to criminalise the public display of Nazi symbols in order to 'provide an additional safeguard to the existing protections in NSW against vilifying conduct'.
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

'The sky blazed with the red disc which fell with a bang': 10ft-wide metal ring 'from a rocket launched into space by China a year ago' crashes down in Indian village

A large piece of space debris that crashed down in rural India over the weekend may be from a Chinese rocket that was launched last year, experts believe. The metal ring – reportedly 6.5-10 feet (2 to 3 metres) in diameter and weighing over 90lb (40kg) – was discovered in a village field in Maharashtra state late on Saturday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Archaeology
Country
Egypt
Andrei Tapalaga

An Asteroid Just Hit Iceland

The asteroid had been detected hours before crashing into the EarthPixabay/MasterTux. Whilst the world’s undivided attention has been given to the current war taking place in Eastern Europe, our planet was hit by an asteroid. Astronomers from the European Space Agency's planetary defense had spotted an asteroid just a couple of hours before it struck our planet, some 140 kilometers south of the Norwegian island of Jan Mayen in the Arctic sea.
IFLScience

Reconstructed Face Shows A Medieval Wanderer Found Buried In A Toilet

This is the face of a "rolling stone" who spent his life wandering across medieval Scotland before (most likely) meeting an unpleasant death, left to lay in the remains of a Roman toilet for centuries. Archeologists recently took a closer look at the skeletal remains of nine adults and five...
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

These 8,000-Year-Old Human Remains Found In Portugal Are The Oldest Mummies Ever Discovered

Archaeologists found evidence that the remains from Portugal's Sado Valley were mummified before burial, making them the oldest mummies in the world by about 1,000 years. When Portuguese archaeologist Manuel Farinha dos Santos died in 2001, he left behind a set of photos he’d taken during an excavation of the Sado Valley in the 1960s. Now, researchers say that these rediscovered photographs depict the oldest known mummies ever found.
SCIENCE
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
RELIGION
Good News Network

Ancient Tomb Found Beneath Notre Dame is ‘Remarkable Scientific Discovery’ of Sealed Sarcophagus

In a Da Vinci Code-esque moment of discovery, archaeologists have uncovered multiple stone tombs and a lead sarcophagus under the floor of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. They are described as a “remarkable scientific discovery,” and consist of several slot tombs and a “completely preserved, human-shaped sarcophagus made of lead,” which the excavators believe still contains human remains.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Families of 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in one day says F1 leadership should speak out against regime ahead of Grand Prix

Families of the 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in a single day have spoken out about the country’s hosting of Sunday’s Grand Prix just two weeks after the executions. More than half of those killed were said to have taken part in anti-government demonstrations and nearly three-quarters were accused of non-lethal offences.
PUBLIC SAFETY
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysteries behind painted skeletons at "the oldest city in the world" unlocked, evidence of giant prehistoric camels discovered, rare Revolutionary War medal brought to auction.

Researchers Uncover The Bizarre Burial Rituals Of Çatalhöyük, “The Oldest City In The World”. No one knows why, after prospering in present-day Turkey for 1,400 years, the city of Çatalhöyük was quickly abandoned in 5700 B.C.E. Some experts believe that this once-egalitarian community descended into widespread violence as agriculture developed and social stratification set in. And archaeologists may have just uncovered some of the grim funerary rituals used to bury both the victims of that violence as well as countless others who perished at Çatalhöyük over the course of more than a millennium.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy