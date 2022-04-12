Snowstorm so far: Slippery roads, high winds, reduced visibility

The snowstorm is here, bringing with it high winds, slippery roads, reduced visibility and, for at least one community, a snow emergency declaration.

I-94 and State Street, Bismarck (ND DOT cam)

Before 8:00 a.m., Interstate 94 through Bismarck and Mandan was slippery with snow and scattered areas of ice. Visibility, according to reports from drivers, was perhaps half a mile at best as high winds buffeted vehicles on the road.

Some vehicles exiting I-94 at State Street going east were having a hard time gaining traction after they stopped on the rising exit ramp at the light.

State Street itself was also slippery, according to driver reports, making it tougher to stop or turn.

In Lincoln, Mayor Gerarld Wise Tuesday morning declared a “Snow Emergency” for the community. Wise said all vehicles must be moved from the city streets so plows and crews can keep the roads as clear as possible over the next several days.

Bowman, US 85 (ND DOT cam)

Both the National Weather Service and the North Dakota Department of Transportation warn the winter weather will create difficult travel conditions in much of North Dakota Tuesday through Thursday. “Heavy snow and strong winds will cause impacts to travel. Motorists should be aware of rapidly changing conditions and are encouraged to reduce speeds and drive according to the conditions,” a travel advisory indicates.

