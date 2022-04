The United States Postal Service has suspended its services for one block of residents in a Santa Monica neighborhood, after several reported assaults took place on carriers delivering mail in the area.A report was filed back on Jan. 19 for an incident that occurred in the early evening, when a mail carrier was attacked by a resident who lives near the intersection of 14th Street and Arizona Avenue.He reportedly swung a broomstick at the carrier, though they were not injured in the attack.According to Santa Monica Police Department's Public Information Officer, the suspect is well-known amongst their ranks, as they've...

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO